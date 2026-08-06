Toyota Will Modernize Your Aging Plug-In With Its Factory Upgrade Program

Toyota is expanding its factory upgrade program.

This enables owners to add new connectivity features—connected, performance upgrades, and visual updates to their aging Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

A surprising number of plug-ins are eligible for upgrades.

The average age of a car on American roads has been rising over the last two decades. By 2025, the average age of a passenger car hit a whopping 14.5 years. It make sense—they're certainly becoming more expensive with each passing year, but they're also seemingly more reliable thanks to more sophisticated engineering.

But there is one thing that older cars are missing out on: modern creature comforts. If you want new tech, you have to buy a new car. Toyota recognized that and decided to come up with a solution with a manufacturer upgrade service. Now, it's expanding the factory-backed retrofit program to even more Toyota and Lexus vehicles.

Photo by: Toyota

The Japan-based Toyota Factory Upgrade program allows owners of older cars to install new tech directly through authorized dealers. Depending on the vehicle, that could include upgraded convenience equipment, advance driver assistance features, infotainment upgrades, styling enhancements, and more.

Toyota's idea builds on its brand reputation for reliability. Believe it or not, some people still like driving their cars until the wheels fall off. They're not just going to throw out their ten-year-old Toyota or Lexus when it runs and drives perfectly fine. But they might be itching for a way to get some simple in-app connectivity pushed to their aging vehicle.

Some of the tech-focused add-ons include remote start and climate preconditioning via your phone, connected alarm system, larger infotainment screens, blind spot monitoring, and even remote parking capabilities. There are some other comforts offered like wireless charging, hands-free power tailgate, and a USB-C retrofit. Toyota also adds some personalization options for interior lighting, custom gauge colors, and brightly-colored seatbelts.

It's not all just looks and tech, though. Toyota has some performance tricks up its sleeve for models like the GR Yaris, Toyota 86, and Lexus RC that cover brakes, suspension, and tuning. The Lexus RZ has an optional performance boost package which adds 40 horsepower and a virtual 8-speed gearbox to its repertoire. It also gets an "interactive manual drive sound" and virtual tachometer so you know when to "shift."

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Hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EV, and hydrogen models that are eligible for the upgrade program include the Toyota bZ4X, Crown, Prius, Mirai, as well as the Lexus RZ and CT.

Prices range from $110 for replacement hubcaps all the way up to $2,400 to throw some hefty 6-piston Brembo brakes onto the car. Check out the available upgrades over on Toyota's site.

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