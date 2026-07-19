Ferrari Is Auctioning Off The First Example Of its First Electric Car. How Much Do You Think It'll Fetch?
Ferrari will be auctioning off the first example of its first production battery-electric car to whoever has the deepest pockets.
- The first production VIN of the Ferrari Luce will be put up for auction at Monterey Car Week.
- Ferrari teamed up with its bespoke Tailor Made program and Design Studio to build this one-off example.
- It's expected to rake in over $1 million.
The Ferrari Luce is nothing if it isn't controversial. Some seem to love it, others seem to less than thrilled that it exists. Whatever your position, it's impossible to deny that the car is unlike anything Ferrari has ever made before.
To celebrate the launch, Ferrari will be putting the first production example of the Luce—Chassis 0—on the auction block at Monterey Car Week in August.
Ferrari has customized the first example of the Luce via its Ferrari Tailor Made program, which is the company's exclusive way of customizing its cars directly at the factory for some of its top clients.
It selected the theme of "light" for the car as a way to showcase how its paint (a special coat of Madreperla Semi-Gloss) can "transform the perception" of the car's surfaces, the company claims.
The Tailor Made program worked closely with Ferrari's Design Studio to build out Chassis 0. It gave the car dedicated wheels, bespoke brake calipers, and set its emblem against an optical white background. It also wrapped the interior in its program-exclusive Le Mans metallic leather and added Grigio Corvara accents.
And if these customizations weren't enough, Ferrari says that it also fit the car with a dedicated plaque to set it aside from every other Luce. The Italian brand eventually wants the Luce to make up 20% of its annual sales, so standing out might be particularly important for the new owner if the car actually gets driven on the road.
RM Sotheby's, which is hosting the auction, calls it "an unrepeatable opportunity" and expects the car to fetch around $1.1 million, the proceeds of which will be donated to The Ferrari Foundation.
It's not that unrealistic to expect. The Ferrari Luce already costs $640,000, assuming you're able to actually secure one. And it being the first of its kind—both Ferrari's first production EV and the first example of this chassis—it will undoubtedly fetch a premium from a collector who wants exclusivity.
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