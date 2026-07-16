Honda Just Axed Its Last EV In The U.S.

Honda is discontinuing the Prologue EV after only two years.

The General Motors-built crossover was Honda's only EV left in the U.S..

The 0 Series SUV was supposed to replace it, but with that canceled, there's no Honda EV on the horizon.

Say goodbye to the Honda Prologue. The automaker confirmed on Thursday that it will discontinue sales of its sole electric vehicle in the U.S. market later this year. The move follows the demise of the Acura ZDX in late 2025 and the cancellation of the 0 Series EVs, and it will leave Honda without a fully electric offering in America.

Honda will end sales of the Prologue later this year after the 2026 model year, CarBuzz first reported and a spokesperson confirmed to InsideEVs.

"Customer demand for EV models has shifted significantly over the past 18 months. This decision allows us to better align our product offerings with the needs of our customers and market conditions, as well as our long-term goals," Honda told InsideEVs, adding that Prologue buyers will "continue to receive full support through our dealer network, including service, parts, and warranty coverage."

Policy changes advanced by the Trump administration and Congress have upended America's EV industry. As clean-car regulations eased and the loss of the tax credit dampened demand, carmakers have yanked a slew of EVs from the market. EVs are broadly unprofitable for legacy auto manufacturers, so in some ways it's not surprising that they jumped at the opportunity to pump the brakes. Honda was an early mover, killing the Acura ZDX last September, just before the $7,500 tax credit's untimely expiration.

The Prologue was Honda's last EV in the U.S. Photo by: Honda

The Ford F-150 Lightning, Nissan Ariya, Volkswagen ID.4, Volvo EX30, and many others followed. In the second quarter, EV sales showed their strongest signs of recovery since the EV tax credit shock last year. But it looks like the devastation isn't quite over yet.

During the Prologue's first year on sale in 2024, it was a surprise smash hit, selling over 33,000 units and quickly becoming one of the top-selling non-Tesla EVs. That success came after Honda piled on heavy incentives to move unites. Earlier this year, Honda slashed its pricing by $7,500 to make up for the end of the federal incentive. Now it's the latest EV model to kick the bucket.

What's different about this decision, though, compared to all the others undertaken by other manufacturers, is that this leaves Honda without any semblance of an EV strategy in the United States. In March, the automaker pulled the plug on its next-generation "0-Series" EV platform on the one yard line. That was supposed to yield a software-defined sedan this year, with at least two crossovers to follow. The decision also put Honda's joint venture with Sony—and that collaboration's Afeela EV project—on ice.

In a statement on Thursday, a Honda spokesperson said the company is refocusing resources on hybrids. Still, it "will continue laying the groundwork for introducing a highly competitive EV hardware platform for the future, so that Honda will be well prepared to meet demand when it emerges," the spokesperson said.

What do you think?

Honda's EV plans have been market by fits and starts. At one point, Honda and GM were set to embark on an expansive collaborative effort, with a badge-engineering plan for the interim while the two aimed to collaborate on a future affordable. The second part of that plan never panned out, but GM did produce the Acura ZDX and Honda Prologue for the company, based on its Ultium architecture. Now that's over with too. Ultimately, the fact that Honda had farmed out the models' development and production to another manufacturer could have made the decision to pull the plug a bit easier.

The company said that canceling its upcoming 0 Series models was its best financial option in the face of declining profits, and that "starting production and sales of these three models in current business environment where the demand for EVs is declining significantly would likely result in further losses over the long term." The risk, especially with the Prologue gone too, is that EV sales pick back up someday and the company has nothing to offer customers. Over time, most industry watchers expect electric cars to get more popular in the U.S. Right now it's not clear how Honda will meet that moment.

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