Watch Mercedes Tease EQC Profile In “Electric Now Has A Mercedes”
World debut is set for tomorrow in Sweden.
In a long line of teasers, Mercedes-Benz has bit-by-bit revealed portions of the all-new EQ C electric crossover.
This latest teaser shows us quite a bit of the electric CUV, but most importantly we get our first look at it in side-profile view.
The M-B EQ C makes its highly anticipated world debut in production guise tomorrow, but it’s not set to go on sale anytime soon. M-B says the earliest we’ll be able to buy one is some still-undisclosed time next year.
Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:
- 70 kWh battery
- up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)
- dual-motor, all-wheel drive
- 300 kW of peak power
2 Comments on "Watch Mercedes Tease EQC Profile In “Electric Now Has A Mercedes”"
With that 70KWh battery that 310 miles of range is extremely optimistic indeed for an SUV. With i-Pace at 238 miles EPA from 90 KWh this could get rated at less than 200 miles with similar efficiency.
Agree, the Model X 75 is around 237 or so? I highly doubt this can push 310 with the same battery capacity.