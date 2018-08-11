Watch Mercedes Tease EQC Profile In “Electric Now Has A Mercedes”

2 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

World debut is set for tomorrow in Sweden.

In a long line of teasers, Mercedes-Benz has bit-by-bit revealed portions of the all-new EQ C electric crossover.

This latest teaser shows us quite a bit of the electric CUV, but most importantly we get our first look at it in side-profile view.

The M-B EQ C makes its highly anticipated world debut in production guise tomorrow, but it’s not set to go on sale anytime soon. M-B says the earliest we’ll be able to buy one is some still-undisclosed time next year.

Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:

70 kWh battery

up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)

dual-motor, all-wheel drive

300 kW of peak power

See these previous EQC teasers:

Down below is M-B’s making of a teaser video. A tease of a tease: