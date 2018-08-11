  1. Home
Watch Mercedes Tease EQC Profile In “Electric Now Has A Mercedes”

BY ERIC LOVEDAY

World debut is set for tomorrow in Sweden.

In a long line of teasers, Mercedes-Benz has bit-by-bit revealed portions of the all-new EQ C electric crossover.

This latest teaser shows us quite a bit of the electric CUV, but most importantly we get our first look at it in side-profile view.

The M-B EQ C makes its highly anticipated world debut in production guise tomorrow, but it’s not set to go on sale anytime soon. M-B says the earliest we’ll be able to buy one is some still-undisclosed time next year.

Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:

  • 70 kWh battery
  • up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)
  • dual-motor, all-wheel drive
  • 300 kW of peak power

Down below is M-B’s making of a teaser video. A tease of a tease:

Chris O

With that 70KWh battery that 310 miles of range is extremely optimistic indeed for an SUV. With i-Pace at 238 miles EPA from 90 KWh this could get rated at less than 200 miles with similar efficiency.

9 minutes ago
TheBlueFlash

Agree, the Model X 75 is around 237 or so? I highly doubt this can push 310 with the same battery capacity.

3 minutes ago