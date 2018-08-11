  1. Home
Europe’s driest region is not a problem for the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Weeks ahead of the EQC premier, Mercedes-Benz feeds us with another teaser – one of the better ones put forth by M-B of late.

This time we see pre-production prototypes tested during the summer in the Tabernas desert in Andalusia, Spain.

The location isn’t random, as it’s Europe’s driest region, which seems fitting enough to conduct final heat testing.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQC already accumulated millions of kilometres of tests over three years with 40 engineers working hard to make the EQC reliable in any environment.

Mercedes-Benz EQC
18 photos
Mercedes-Benz EQC

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Watch Mercedes-Benz EQC 2019 Conduct Final Heat Testing"

newest oldest most voted
ChrisHansen

Tabernas desert!! My father’s family is from a village near there. Not only is the dryest place in Spain (maybe in Europe too) but also the hottest.

9 minutes ago
Jack

Those noobs, why do they keep testing that thing, just let them customers test for you. They have learned nothing from Tesla

6 minutes ago
William

#switchtoEQ

This EV may actually be considered a real Dalimer “game changer”.

Who’s next?
Anybody else?

It’s “Game On”, all you Legacy ICE OEM Goat herders! Why are you all reluctant EVers being so darn sheepish?

4 minutes ago