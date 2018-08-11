Watch Mercedes-Benz EQC 2019 Conduct Final Heat Testing

16 M BY MARK KANE

Europe’s driest region is not a problem for the Mercedes-Benz EQC

Weeks ahead of the EQC premier, Mercedes-Benz feeds us with another teaser – one of the better ones put forth by M-B of late.

This time we see pre-production prototypes tested during the summer in the Tabernas desert in Andalusia, Spain.

The location isn’t random, as it’s Europe’s driest region, which seems fitting enough to conduct final heat testing.

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQC already accumulated millions of kilometres of tests over three years with 40 engineers working hard to make the EQC reliable in any environment.