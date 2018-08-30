Volkswagen To Sell Subcompact Electric Crossover For $21,000
Also has a mid-size sedan and station wagon in the works.
The future for Volkswagen is electric and involves a host of different models, not just the more recently publicized bunch that includes a hatchback (thought to be called the I.D. Neo), the I.D. Crozz, the I.D. Buzz, and the I.D. Vizzion. Word is, a super-affordable subcompact crossover is also in the works, as well as a mid-size sedan and station wagon. How super-affordable? How does $21,000 (18,000 euros) sound? That could go some way toward helping the company live up to its recently adopted “Electric For All!” campaign slogan.
Before we start popping bottles, a word of caution: this is neither an official announcement or a done deal, though we expect those hurdles will be cleared. Also, it’s quite likely we’re not talking about a sub-compact with the 258-mile range of the 64-kWh Hyundai Kona Electric (another sub-compact crossover), so adjust your expectations accordingly.
If all works out, production of this all-electric would happen at the company’s Emden plant. That’s one of the two we were telling you about a couple days ago. Located in the north of the country, on the border with the Netherlands, the facility now pumps out the Passat. To successfully make the transition to an electric vehicle plant, the automaker has to get the union on board. To do that, it will have to offer enough jobs to make up for those lost.
Though VW has targeted about 200,000 units per year of this more affordable crossover to be built, there will still be some additional capacity. So, to help keep too many hands from being idle, another vehicle is being mulled for the location — a mid-size all-electric called the I.D. Aero, which might be made in both sedan and station wagon configurations. You may remember we brought you news of this model a couple summers ago, though back then we understood it to be a coupe.
We expect a little more clarity into the situation after a meeting of the automaker’s supervisory board, scheduled for the 16th of this month. That body is comprised of 40 members and includes union representatives who, we understand, can “block decisions.”
Source: Bloomberg
21 Comments on "Volkswagen To Sell Subcompact Electric Crossover For $21,000"
Call me when they are shipping. 🙂
+1
How many imaginary cars VW has already released? Around 10 for the last 2 years.
“a word of caution: this is neither an official announcement”
They’ve progressed from imaginary EVs to imaginary announcements.
Probably in 2024?
Hmm, another claim by VW regarding some unknown car being released at some unknown time in the future.. I love how this headline showed up on Yahoo Finance today like it was as good as gold- oh, and how it was gonna take down Tesla.
This is literally a rumour, there’s nothing here attributable to VW?
Sure, it’s a rumor, but they started it.
https://insideevs.com/vw-2020-electric-cars-match-tesla-half-price/
“We will come in 2020 with vehicles that can do anything like Tesla and are cheaper by half”.-VW
Let me know when I can get my hands on a RHD $35K USD Model 3 then. Because that shouldn’t have been discussed before it shipped, right?
It’s not specific to RHD. One can’t get a LHD $36k Model 3 either.
I say $36k instead of $35k because there is a mandatory $1k destination charge added on (even if picked up at the factory).
When buying other cars, the destination charge is already factored into the sticker price (in the dealer invoice price).
Reminds me of Alice in Wonderland. You can have jam tomorrow but you can never have jam today.
As Buddy Holly said so succinctly, That’ll be the day…
$21,000 ? … Volkswagon is so FOS that their Eyes Are Brown !
Where there is smoke there is fire and love or loathe VW they will most likely be the leading legacy auto manufacture selling BEVs in 2020 and beyond…
And unfortunately no other legacy auto manufactures will probably even compete with them in BEV sales…
So maybe you all will get your wish and Tesla will be the only BEV manufacture (I doubt it) in the world but by the time they scale the world will be toast…
From what I read here half the poster have the same amount of integrity as the previous VW diesel gate execs…
Yes you hate VW for diesel gate but you don’t need to drop down and become a slander and pretend the new reality doesn’t exist just because of your hate…
That Campaign Slogan Should Read , “Imaginary Electric For All”
Isn’t that kind of expensive for a poster? For crying out loud!….it’s just ink and paper!!!
I really hope this happens, but yes need more reality first before I start jumping for joy!
They’ll sell as many as their ‘clean diesels.’
I would remind everyone here that not all that long ago there was a wild-eyed guy with a funny name and a pile of money he made in some Internet company who said he was going to [1] start a new car company from scratch that would [2] sell only BEVs through [3] company owned stores. Do I really need to remind the people in this virtual living room how that turned out…?
This is NOT to say that VW and other companies will keep every one of their promises. But they won’t all fail, and all we need is some of them to come through and that will force the rest to respond or file for bankruptcy.
It’s hard to imagine anything that would push the Legacies and Tesla to do what we want quicker than VW coming even close to shipping these rumored cars.
starting 21k… fully loaded will be 145k