Tesla Model X Hit By Plane, Occupants Not Injured

28 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Tesla versus Cessna

An airplane operated by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) crash landed yesterday, hitting a couple cars in the process, including a Tesla Model X. Perhaps surprisingly, only one of the three occupants of the Cessna, the pilot, sustained an injury in the bizarre incident and those are said to be non-life threatening. To be clear, the all-electric SUV, which has upward-opening rear passenger portals referred to as “falcon-wing doors” was not itself airborne at the time of the incident.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the aircraft clipped some power lines on its way down, interrupting electricity service in the area. It then came down onto Voss Road, to the west of Highway 6 in Sugarland, Texas, which is on the outskirts of Houston. Major Chad Norvell of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out that the plane was leaking fuel, though luckily a fire did not beak out. Besides the Model X, a Toyota Corolla was also impacted.

The Tesla was driven by Oniel Kurup, who credits God and his car for keeping him safe in a post on Facebook accompanied by photos from the scene. We’ve embedded those below, along with a tweet from Major Norvell that contains additional images from the scene. The incident caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk who responded to news of the incident with a tweet (embedded below) simply saying “Wow, glad they’re ok!”

While we have to acknowledge the role both of the vehicles involved played in protecting their occupants, when it comes freakish incidents like airplanes falling from the sky, all bets are off when it comes to positive outcomes. In any case, we are very happy that the damage incurred here was mostly material. Vehicles can be replaced, people can’t. We’ve reached out to Mr. Kurup and will update this post if we learn anything further.























UPDATE: OK to use pics. pic.twitter.com/kY8JxmEApZ — Major Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) September 19, 2018

Wow, glad they’re ok! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2018

Source: Houston Chronicle, Twitter, Facebook