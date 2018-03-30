Watch Tesla Model X Outrun Audi SQ5

8 H BY DOMENICK YONEY

Bjorn to be wild!

A few days ago we brought you video of electric vehicle YouTuber Bjorn Nyland literally flying in a sweet battery-powered machine from Slovenian outfit Pipistrel. Now, we’ve found footage of the Asian-Norwegian flying in a more down to earth manner.

Parked in his Tesla Model X, we find our protagonist next to the German Autobahn where he says he will attempt to see how long it takes for the electric SUV to overheat to the point where it cuts back power. This means, of course, putting pedal to metal and hoping traffic doesn’t get in the way. As we are to learn, though. Even in Germany, some people enjoy cruising in the fast lane despite not being especially fast.

After a short introductory session, Nyland gets the motors running and heads out on the highway. While looking for adventure, an Audi SQ5 comes his way around the 7-minute mark. He first notices the array of exhaust pipes on the German SUV and soon figures out the make and model. Though trying to maintain a speed of 200 kph (12 miles per hour), a slow-moving, extra-wide vehicle with lights flashing forces him and the Audi just ahead to slow briefly.

With the road finally clear of slower moving vehicles, the Audi scoots over to the right lane as Nyland continues to accelerate up to cruising speed. The gas burner, however, appears to want to play, nailing the throttle and continuing to accelerate. Nyland and his Model X are up to the challenge though, and he zips past him. Now, both vehicles have a top speed of 249 kph (155 mph), but clearly the battery-powered beast can get there quicker.

With that bit of excitement in the rearview mirror, Nyland continues his journey and succeeds in his quest for power cutback as the Tesla exceeds heat levels it’s comfortable with. According to our guide, the source of the overheating is the stator in the electric motor, which is an element that can also cool quickly.

Overall, it’s a nice jaunt down the Autobahn and accompanied by Nyland constant commentary, the video seems shorter than its 18 minutes. Here’s his description of the footage:

I did a speed test in summer temperatures to see how fast my Model X overheated. It took just a few minutes of hammering to overheat the stators. The battery didn’t have time to overheat during the short run. On my way, I also ran into an Audi SQ5. According to online sources, SQ5 does 0-200 km/h in about 25 seconds whereas my P90DL does it in 12 seconds. That explains why I was still able to outrun it despite having power limit.

Source: YouTube.