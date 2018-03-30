Are Tesla Model S Sales Dropping Due To Model 3?
4 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 33
Or could it be something else?
Tesla Model 3 production is finally getting up to the levels needed to start taking chunks out of a 420,000-strong pre-order list, and with CEO Elon Musk repeating his assertion that the automaker will report a profit in the 3rd quarter of this year, everything seems to be going rather swimmingly. Ok, well, apart from myriad stories recently that put the company in a bad light.
On Forbes, however, Jim Collins, a fund manager and investment newsletter editor, is now wondering if this Model 3 success is having a negative impact on Model S sales. According to its recently released production and delivery figures for the 2nd quarter of 2018, Tesla delivered 10,930 of its full-size sedans. That’s 11.4 percent fewer than in the previous quarter, and also less than the 12,000 delivered during the previous year’s Q2. It’s Mr. Collins assertion that the decline in deliveries might be down to people choosing to buy the Model 3 instead of the Model S.
Now, we know for sure a number of people have made the opposite jump, buying a new or used Model S because of the 2-year long wait for new Model 3 orders, but is it a smaller number than those for who might think the larger car is just too big for them, or that the Model 3 is nicer? That’s probably unknowable, but it seems unlikely.
It wouldn’t surprise us if demand has softened somewhat for the Model S, though. The truth is, sales of sedans across most brands has declined in recent years and is being replaced by increased interest in crossovers and SUVs. That could be the case here as well, since we can see that Model X sales more than make up the shortfall. And, while it is true that combined, the two models are down about 3,390 units compared to the first half of 2017, the official line from Tesla is, “Our overall target for 100,000 Model S and Model X deliveries in 2018 is unchanged.“
Source: Forbes
Leave a Reply
33 Comments on "Are Tesla Model S Sales Dropping Due To Model 3?"
Why do you even bother quoting official lines from Tesla? Is that an attempt at sarcasm? It’s like quoting official lines from the Iraqi Information Minister.
Tesla sales guidance is pretty accurate. Production guidance for new models, on the other hand…..
It’s only recently that Tesla stopped producing inaccurate guidance for the S and X, and that’s because sales flatlined some time ago, making them easy to predict. It used to be a joke.
Does the analyst have comment about the high number of S/X units in transit?
Drop the second “are” in the title to make it correct English.
Fixed. Thank you.
We’ve heard this line of attack before. Many Model S buyers said they really wanted an SUV before the X went on sale, but bought the Model S while they waited for the X. Then the X came out and total sales of S and X greatly exceeded S sales alone. No problem. So we already know that Model S sales went to upsales into X’s. The results was total sales skyrocketing.
Losing some sales to up-sales of a more expensive car is a good thing.
Now, if 1 out of 20 (or whatever) folks who stretched their budget to extremes and bought an S when they really wanted a Model 3, that’s fine if they now choose to buy a Model 3 instead. Because the other 19 (or whatever) who couldn’t manage to stretch their budget will over time buy an order of magnitude more cars. So any drop in Model S sales will be replaced by an order of magnitude in more sales.
Losing some sales to grow an order of magnitude in total sales is a good thing.
Not when you can’t make a profit on the the 3, but eventually, I agree.
I definitely think the Model 3 and Model S have some cross-shoppers. And so, sales from one might affect the other. However, there are a million factors to take into account. For example, the Model-3 roll out probably provides good advertisement for Tesla as a brand, thus causing more sales of S and X.
That it’s an almost 9 year old design probably doesn’t help either
Model S is just 7 years old now(2012 – 2018), but so so many rather major updates, aesthetically and technology-wise, it’s still a fantastic car. I just hope the next gen goes a bit less minimalistic with the interior.
If it was a choice between an older S before the new cameras, and a new 3, I would pick the 3. But if I could swing the current 2018 Model S, I would do it in a heartbeat.
The Model S prototype was unveiled nine years ago. It’s relatively unchanged from that. They spent the next two years trying to produce it.
And yet 9 years later, not a single other car maker currently has a Model S competitor for sale in the market.
A decade of failure to compete.
Can you imagine if GM had waited until 1975 to bring out the Camaro in response to the Ford Mustang?
But thanks for reminding us that all the other car makers had 2 years to beat the Model S to the market with a superior EV. Not only did they fail to execute in those 2 years, they have continued to execute year after year after year since then.
For most of the large makers a model S competitor doesn’t make sense. Sedans are losing sales faster than EV’s are growing, especially large sedans. And the model X really isn’t a competitor to an SUV. It has power and performance, but your not going to load up the family and drive 1k miles in it or pull a camper/boat any real distance. It’s a nice vehicle, but I normally see them dropping off kids at school.
No need to compete with Model S, its an overall dying market.
Model S is getting a bit “long in the tooth”. Actually though the current Model s is much higher quality then they used to be…
As has been reported several times, Tesla (or rather Elon Musk) said, several months ago, that they were reducing MS/MX production by 10%, to concentrate resources and Tesla engineers on Model 3 production. So if MS sales/deliveries are off 11% from last year, that’s pretty close to what was planned.
But more currently: I thought Steven Loveday commented just the other day that MS/MX production or deliveries appeared to be headed back up. So I’d very much like to see him comment on this article.
Or sales were down 10% already, and they spun it. The amount of unsold S and X inventory on the market has increased quite a bit of late.
People like you who don’t follow Tesla get confused so easily. Tesla stated they were changing deliveries weeks ago to prevent deliveries strain from end of the quarter pushes. Obviously this, and forestalling hitting 200k u.s. deliveries is going to have a one time hit on deliveries this quarter. Production is steadily 100k/year SX combined and sales will follow.
Currently there are exactly zero Model S or Model X inventory cars for sale in the entire United States. What percent increase in inventory do you believe that represents? Please show your math….
https://ev-cpo.com/classic/
I did notice that for the first time, Model X deliveries were higher than the S. But with the rave reviews the Model 3 is getting, it’s no wonder some people like to save a few dollars and opt for a 3 instead of an S.
Maybe, when the word-of-mouth of all those Model 3’s does its work, sales of the S might be rebounding.
Or maybe its all a fluke due to less production because of the focus on the Model 3. Let’s see what the Q3 numbers bring.
I am reminded of a thought by Elon talking about the Model X some time back, as being the vehicle that would carry Tesla Forward, exactly due do general trends to SUV’s, and he said then that he expected X sales to outstrip S sales, much sooner than this past Quarter!
So, all this talk of dropping Model S sales, as if it was a leading indicator of the death of Tesla is funny, and a bit contrived!
In Europa half of them were sold in Netherlands and Norway where they give major incentives:
https://teslamotorsclub.com/tmc/threads/tesla-europe-registration-stats.61651/
So who’s gonna buy that crap without incentives?
Sometimes one has to face facts. The S needs a refresh. The M3, according to those who have one, is a great car. Quick, responsive, faster than the specs. If it’s as good as new owners rave, there’s not enough difference between the M3 and MS to justify the cost difference in many peoples’ minds. The MS is a fantastic car, but needs more goodies to justify the higher cost. Better range and a cabin filled with more creature comforts would do it, again just my opinion.
Model S already got refresh and evolved over the years, including some reliability improvement. It is just big and heavy, you can’t easily add more range at reasonable cost.
The problem is that full size sedan market is shrinking in the US, and never was substantial in crowded cities in the rest of the world. Now when you have more choices, TM3 is (hopefully) going out of circus tent state soon, i-Pace already for sale in some markets, new e-Tron around the corner, many economy offerings, Nexo, etc. – there are much less reasons to try to rationalize purchase of old-fashioned and very expensive full size sedan that too often doesn’t fit into available space.
Tesla have said this year they are production constrained on the panasonic 18650 cells for Model S+X and 100,000 is all they can produce. Unless they are lying about that they are in a position of needing to balance a bunch of factors when deciding wihich orders ship when. It could be the case that Model X demand is taking over and maybe demand for S as plateued in somewhere like Claifornia but talking about any sort of sales peak for model S is a pointless conversation. They have dozens of markets to enter and when they get a point they are ready to produce more they will sell more. Mercedes S Class sells 100,000+ a year. Model S will do the same once they have a couple more factories.
I know I’m old school, but back in my auto racing days ( 1970’s thru 1980’s) and CNC machine tools (1980s thru 1990’s) Our engineering team(s) always had a saying “form follows function, but it does follow” I think Tesla gets that with the model 3, but I think they learned some hard lessons in that vein on the S and X.
This honestly is not a negative comment. Anybody who designs stuff knows one the hardest things to do is to start out with a blank piece a paper.
When you doodle something that looks cool and then figure out how to make it work, it’s backwards from the way you should design stuff. Thats also how all your stuff starts looking the same.
Many people waiting for Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace or Porsche Taycan.
Much better EV are on the horizon, better not waste your money on bad American made car made in tents in some desert.
Article question: “Are Tesla Model S Sales Dropping Due To Model 3?”
————-
+ 220 q/q is “Dropping”?
2018-Q1:
Jan: 800
Feb:1125
Mar: 3375
————-
Total: 5,300
2018-Q2:
April: 1250
May: 1520
Jun: 2750
————
Total: 5,520
source: https://insideevs.com/monthly-plug-in-sales-scorecard/
I checked out the used Model S inventory on Tesla’s site the other day, and was surprised to see some reasonable prices, even for dual motor variants. Maybe lots of people trading in their Model S for a Model 3? Makes me think about getting a used Model S, but then I see videos for how to repair broken, over complicated door handles, and think maybe I’ll pass.
About halfway in the second half of 2018 (September/October) global cumulative total of Tesla Model S deliveries will reach the 250,000 Milestone.
It would be nice if InsideEV’s would soon publish an article about this nearly to be reached Tesla Milestone. And please also add a graph showing the annual build-up of this 250,000 Milestone.
Thanks