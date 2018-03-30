Does This Tesla Model 3 Performance Hit 60 MPH In 3.1 Seconds?
Get out your stopwatch.
With the Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor Performance now being received into the loving embrace of owners, its abilities are being put to the test more and more. We’ve already seen one lucky owner seem to hit the official 0-to-60 acceleration number of 3.5 seconds. In this new video from David and Erik of the DÆrik YouTube channel, the guys have borrowed a freshly delivered car from a (very trusting) friend to try out its slingshot abilities and film their reactions. In the process, they appear to record some pretty impressive numbers.
Now, the runs aren’t instrumented — we understand they will be doing some of those in the future — but we can see the readout of the display. They claim that the fastest run was an amazing 3.1 seconds. Unfortunately, our own attempts with the stopwatch don’t reflect this, as we timed the 2nd, faster attempt at 3.56 seconds (feel free to try out your own stopwatches and let us know the results in Comments). Still, that’s not too bad considering the car has a couple passengers and has only two-thirds of its battery charged. In the Tesla Model S P100D, the quickest times are obtained when the battery is within a few percentage points of being full.
Just as interesting as the shots of the people in the cabin, possibly, is a slow-motion look at a rear wheel as the car starts a sprint from a standstill. As they note, the body hunkers down a bit, but there’s no real amount of spin, just steady acceleration.
If you want to get a better look at this particular Model 3, we have a bonus video below featuring a good look around the car as it sits in what is probably the most convincingly Tesla-themed garage in all the land. If you remember, these guys just had a solar roof, Powerwalls, and home charging stations installed, all coming from the Silicon Valley automaker. Enjoy!
9 Comments on "Does This Tesla Model 3 Performance Hit 60 MPH In 3.1 Seconds?"
Just curious why you keep saying David and Erik? The name of the channel notwithstanding, Erik is the lead (and the driver here), and David is his friend. Should be Erik and David…..
The channel name is DAErik, which is assumed to stand for a combo of David/Erik. Erik Strait is the channel leader and David is his partner in crime. The wording is simply a matter of context. We’ve written up several of Erik’s videos and have gone about it both ways. I wouldn’t be overly concerned about it.
Thanks for doing investigative journalism Domenick, it isn’t done often enough. Still, 3.56 seconds is really fast and without the extra load would be in Tesla spec.
Also, I know most measure 0-60 with rollout (so with a 1 foot rollout really like 5-60 mph), so maybe 3.1 seconds equates to once the car has started moving the timing starts. They say this is to better replicate performance on the drag strip.
I’m not sure if double-checking given figures qualifies as investigative journalism, but I’ll take it 🙂
It is probably the curmudgeon in me, but rollout seems bogus. 0-60 is 0-60, not 3-60.
Just have to set youtube to play at 1.25X speed and it goes faster….. LOL!!
Seriously though, an instrumented run on a known level course would be more telling. One thing for sure, whether it is 3.1 or 3.5 or somewhere in between, whatever the speed is, is damn fast no matter what!!
Not sure if dithering over trying to second guess their very unscientific test is worth getting any more overly concerned than over the issue of whether it is David/Erik, or Erik/David.
At some point one of the major car magazines will do a standardized instrumented test that will use their standardized rollout, on a standardized flat track, with tire pressure checks, single professional driver, etc etc etc. At that point we will have a number that can be compared to the same magazine’s numbers for other cars under the same highly regimented conditions.
This is just a nice fun fluff piece for people who enjoy fun stuff on the internet, and don’t get so serious, like folks hardcore interested in instrumented runs or drag strip numbers. Have fun out there everyone!
Why do they do these with 3 peeps in the ride?
Fantastic question. Two in the car for the hypermile as well.
That should be obvious; it’s all about me, me, me (that’s 3 me’s). And with 4 people, 2 in the back might not be seen to clearly. I want my picture on the intraweb mommy!