Tesla Cabin Overheat Protection Put To The Test

1 M BY STEVEN LOVEDAY

Tesla recently added a feature called Cabin Overheat Protection … does it really work?

The new feature was added to the Tesla Model 3 via a recent over-the-air update. At the same time, the Model 3 also received the Summon feature and Wi-Fi connectivity. Tesla’s Model S and Model X vehicles also come with the overheating protection.

Essentially, when the car is parked, it assures that the cabin temperature can’t exceed an “unsafe” temperature. Currently, the cutoff is 40°C/104°F. Once the car reaches the target temp, the system automatically turns on and cools the cabin.

Who better than Bjørn Nyland to take one for the team, put himself in yet another uncomfortable situation, and share his thoughts with us whilst he sweats his cojones off?

Nyland points out that the feature doesn’t use a lot of energy. His estimates find that it only eats about 1 km of range per hour. Over the course of more than eight hours in the sun, Optimus Prime (Bjørn’s Model X) has only used up 2 percent of its total range. He reminds us that having the regular HVAC system on for that period of time would deplete range by some 10 percent.

Check out the video to see how Bjørn fares and to learn more about the useful feature. If you want to test it out for yourself, make sure you sit in the passenger seat. The car is aware if there is a driver inside and the system will immediately turn off.