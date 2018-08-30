10 M BY DOMENICK YONEY

Nothing gross about the Grossglockner

The Porsche Taycan, in both form and function, is a stand-in for high-end technology and performance. At least, that would seem to be the opinion of the marketing folks responsible for getting out the word about the new DJI Mavic 2 drone. They’ve just used the car in a promotional video for their fast-flying camera and it’s all pretty spectacular.

Set on the Grossglockner High Alpine Road that winds its way up and over the highest mountain pass in all of Austria, the video (above) begins with a more classic Porsche, the Spyder 550 (be still our beating hearts), attacking the serpentine track. Hairpins are straightened, gears are rowed through. It’s a dramatic, enchanting scene that’s only improved upon by the appearance of the 2020 Taycan, which overtakes the historic automobile on a straightish stretch of road approaching yet another switchback.

The two meet up again at a panoramic viewpoint, where the helmeted and be-goggled 550 driver gets out for a closer look at the Taycan concept. It is only at this time that an image of the actual Mavic 2 drone appears, its Hasselblad fixated on the time-warping automotive scene in front of it. Now, we don’t know a lot about drones here, but this one is pulling in some strong reviews.

If you’ve seen the Taycan before, there may not be a lot new for you in this video, but it’s certainly nice to see the car in a real-world setting, even if its one most of us will never witness. There was one view of the car that we did find unique — a brief edit with both doors swung open. With no B-pillars to obstruct our view, it’s such a nice look at the cabin that we grabbed a screenshot so you can take more than a moment to examine the interior. Enjoy!

Video description:

The DJI Mavic 2 pushes the limits of what is possible for aerial photography. Shot on the tallest mountain in Austria, this short film captures what is possible when you see the bigger picture with the Mavic 2.

Source: YouTube