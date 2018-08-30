Porsche To Offer Electric SUV, Tesla Roadster Rival Too
2 H BY DOMENICK YONEY 12
Targa Taycan too!
The Volkswagen Group is on record as saying it will “electrify” every model by the year 2030. A not-insignificant part of that package of improvements are the battery-powered changes coming to the Porsche lineup. Now, we have a bit more insight into how that effort will be translated by the folks at its Stuttgart headquarters. According to Autocar, future all-electric vehicles will include an SUV, at least one sportscar, and a Targa version of the Taycan.
The hint about the future products came from the brand’s finance director, Lutz Meschke. At an event last week, he let slip that “You can expect an SUV BEV by 2022 at the latest.” He also said, “…the Boxster and Cayman could be suitable for electrification.” While that timeline may seem far into the future — Porsche has been teasing electric product since 2011 when it debuted the Boxster e — we tend to take its EV efforts more seriously since the dieselgate scandal erupted, and so have some confidence in its followthrough.
Indeed, the Taycan, which is due to begin deliveries sometime before the end of 2019, is a very real product and its J1 platform will inform the development of a new “PPE” platform being jointly developed with Audi which will underlay the aforementioned SUV. And even in its present form, J1 will be used in a production version of the Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo, if that concept gets the production green light, as well as the Audi e-tron GT.
The chassis for the sportscar mentioned by Meschke is a little less understood. Autocar muses that J1 might be used, though shortening the wheelbase could require reducing the size of the battery pack and, consequently, range and performance. Porsche strongly believes in keeping weight to a minimum to preserve handling, so it will be interesting to see how it approaches the engineering challenge this first sportscar poses. Even now it says it has no plans to completely electrify its 911 halo car, despite leaning towards a hybrid system in the future.
Regarding the electric SUV, we’re warned not to expect this to carry the Cayenne nameplate. That model sits on a new platform and Porsche will likely want to see some payback from its development. Instead, look for something like the mid-sized Macan to go electric first. This, we think, is the smarter play since it sits in the popular, more affordable, crossover segment and its development can be leveraged across several VW Group brands.
Source: Autocar
Categories: Porsche
Leave a Reply
12 Comments on "Porsche To Offer Electric SUV, Tesla Roadster Rival Too"
2022 ist to late
now is too late
3% of new cars globally are BEVs today, 51% of those in China, what about that is late? That’s early, unless you expect the BEV market to not grow much more.
Too late for what?
It’s too late to apologize….
It’s too late… 🎶
Nice!
Not confirmed from the advisory board yet but:
“Porsche is accelerating their electrification plans and announced that between 2022 and 2025, a fully electric version of the Macan, Cayenne, Boxster and Panamera will be made available.“
https://www.electrive.com/2018/09/23/porsche-pushes-their-electrification-initiative-forward/
Oh wow, another announcement. Just build the thing already.
Meanwhile, Opel has been found guilty of cheating with diesel emissions, and has to recall 100000 vehicles. Notably, this originated back in 2015 when the brand was still a part of GM, but the liability was sold to PSA together with the Opel brand. So congrats GM, for screwing yet another buyer. Sadly, this is Germany, so recall is all the consequence and nobody will pay to buy back the junk or compensate for health damages.
Just horrible
Another reason for people to boycott GM (Government Motors)
“We’re 60-90% sure that In 3-5 years we’ll be 70-100% sure that we’ll likely be 100% electric within the next 10 years.”
The jury is still out, they don’t know if Porsche customers are ready for full electric. Patience, baby steps, get the vehicle out first. Also, Porsche is a tiny manufacturer, 55k cars sold in the US, Tesla sold 55k Model 3’s in Q3. Porsche is about small production, high margin.
do they have to build rivals? cant they just think of their own thing?