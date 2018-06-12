Optimistic Tesla Model 3 Sales Projections Push TSLA Target Price Up
Don’t call it a comeback
Tesla stock (TSLA) is seeing some crazy action of late. At one point last week — the 6th, to be precise — it rose some $29.51 in a single trading session, prompting this writer to publicly speculate whether the mythical short squeeze was underway. It was not, and the price settled down somewhat for the next few days. Then, something seems to have happened that kicked off another price spike this week, and then another.
The first big gains made on Monday when shares moved from Friday’s close of $317.66 to $332.10 (+$14.44) at the end of trading Monday may be partly attributed to a research note from analysts at German investment bank Berenberg. The firm maintained its future target of $500 per share and kept a buy rating in place, noting that it believes Tesla still retains a significant technological advantage over its competitors and that it believes profit margins on the Model 3 will be higher than expected. Said the note,
“Imminent competition from traditional Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is often cited as a key threat to Tesla, but this underestimates the full extent of Tesla’s technology advantage, which manifests in the entire electronic architecture design,”
According to Teslarati, the recent over-the-air (OTA) update which Tesla used to shorten the braking distance on its Model 3 by 20 feet really underlined this advantage. The automaker had previously used an OTA to improve backup camera imaging and activate rear seat heating.
To its point about margins, the Berenberg note makes the case that inferring similar margins as its Model S and Model X siblings may be wrong, as the 3 is being produced in much higher volumes with more automation, saving significant manufacturing costs. It sees margins exceeding the 25 percent mark.
One might have expected the dust to settle on Tuesday, with traders locking in gains and the share rise leveling off, but the action was actually even more dramatic. After jumping to $344.70 in overnight trading it soared again to $354.97 before falling all the way back to $340.31 at 3:00 PM when again, it seemed traders locked in some profits. The last hour saw another slight gain, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced a 9 percent slashing of its workforce in an effort to ensure 3rd quarter profitability — the type of action the market generally likes — closing the day at $342.77.
The impetus for Tuesday’s dramatic rise has been put down to remarks from an analyst from a different outfit: KeyBanc Capital Markets. Its Brad Erickson, after checking in with a number of Tesla sales centers, wrote in a note that they expect 2nd quarter deliveries to be 50 % higher than expected — an optimistic 30,000 units instead of its original 20,000-unit estimate. That would be quite an accomplishment if it actually happens.
So, considering all this upward action, are we seeing a “short squeeze?” Traders with short positions are reported by Reuters to have lost $2 billion so far this month. Not according to Galileo Russell of YouTube channel HyperChange. (Yes, this is the same YouTuber who got to ask a number of questions at Tesla’s last quarterly call with analysts.) He believes the surge is still down to fundamentals. Rather than sum up his arguments, though, we’ll let him speak for himself in the 6-minute video below, which he published yesterday afternoon.
As of this writing this morning, Tesla stock is up an additional $2.71. As it has always been an extremely volatile stock, it’s impossible to say where it will move from here in the short term. It seems quite likely, though, that if evidence of Model 3 production indicates a reaching of the 5,000 per week production target by the end of the month, upwards would be a good bet. If not, downwards.
As always, please be aware that we are not financial market professionals and do not intend any of this to be perceived as investing advice. We ourselves hold no positions in any automotive or related stocks.
43 Comments on "Optimistic Tesla Model 3 Sales Projections Push TSLA Target Price Up"
I got another OTA update yesterday for the Model 3. This one changed the screen to show all the cars in adjacent lanes, not just your lane. It also allows the system to save HVAC settings for each driver.
Now, if they will just build a shuffle feature into the music system 🙂
Lol, was music shuffle a 2013 request on Model S?
Can you check if the map was updated to move directions closer to the driver?
No change to the map.
Got any pictures? You got yours pretty quickly, you must have been early day order.
Hope you’re enjoying it.
Here she is after the ceramic coating. I reserved online, the night it opened.
What does the Ceramic coating do???
Sweet! And the silver color is very practical in keeping the car cooler in direct sunlight, too.
Congratulations, Kdawg!
🙂 🙂 🙂
How you like it so far?
Lovin’ it. I have some small nitpicks, like no shuffle on the USB music, and sometimes the phone key takes a bit to connect, but nothing major. It gets looks/questions from some people. Others just think of it as another car and pay no attention.
Online they were showing this is not yet the short squeeze as <2% of shorted stock was getting covered so they are still hoping for a crash.
Why would they cover? The valuation is insane. It would be fun to see a squeeze ala VW…this one would probably more than double since the short float was around 40% last time i checked.
First off the 200 day moving average is 322. That’s where market sentiment is. So, to think your going to crash this stock is unrealistic.
And I’d say Wall Street sales targets are conservative, which may be a shock for shorts next quarter. Now it time to get out of your short position before the burn.
If there’s reservations for 450,000, there’s demand for 1.2 – 1.8 million.
A short position is extremely risky right now.
Two big factors are the current tax credits and the HOV access in California. I got a red sticker for HOV that’s only valid till end of 2018. If the HOV access is not renewed for EVs, it can be a big setback for all EV sales in California, Tesla’s biggest market.
The other question is how much Model 3 sales are eating into Model S&X sales. Last quarter didn’t look good. I’m very very skeptical about selling 1.2-1.8M of this sedan a year. May be divide these by 10 to make them look realistic. Next year can be really troublesome.
No way Tesla can hit 30K for quarter, and I say that as a Tesla supporter.
30K for year by June 30? Certainly possible. But to hit 30K Q2 would mean cranking out 20K cars in June, and I just don’t see that happening. Would love to be wrong, but I suspect that the analyst is inflating the number so he can slam Tesla for missing his unrealistic prediction.
You are exactly right. at the end of Q1 I predicted 25K Model 3 sales in Q2 and the Tesla fan boys lambasted me… calling me Troll, Short, Russian etc… haha! Now I have had to revise that number downward 15%+ or so, to 20 to 22K Model 3’s delivered in Q2. I wonder what I will get called today?
Total 12 month production of Model 3 should hit 36K-38K by the end of June IMO. Considering that Tesla guided producing 40550 Model 3’s in Q2, and that is even taking out the 10 days of factory shutdowns, we are going to see a miss of 30 to 40% for the QTR. We will find out July 2nd…
If you don’t want to be called a short-selling troll, then stop posting FUD that you know isn’t true, and try actually saying something positive about Tesla when they deserve it, which is quite often.
Duh.
It strikes us as overly optimistic too.
You do know they’re putting in a 3rd assembly line, correct?
5000 per week will be do-able, if not June then July.
“No way Tesla can hit 30K for quarter, and I say that as a Tesla supporter.”
Note it doesn’t say 30k TM3’s for the quarter, and it doesn’t say U.S. sales only. It just says 30k deliveries. If that’s the worldwide figure including the MS and MX, then that doesn’t appear to be that difficult a goal to reach.
Tesla delivered 101,312 cars last year worldwide.
Tesla’s global automobile sales totals:
2012: 2650
2013: 22,300
2014: 31,655 (+41.95%)
2015: 50,580 (+59.8%)
2016: 76,230 (+50.7%)
2017: 101,312 (+32.9%)
The same analyst used same method to predict 4500 Model 3 for Q4 of 2017. The actual number was ~1500.
“so he can slam Tesla for missing his unrealistic prediction.” : Or someone signaled him to come up with a BS prediction to pump the stock even more, in the hopes of a short term “short burn of the century”. 🙂
I wish you guys would stop talking about the stock prices. I don’t remember seeing a post about the +10% drop 2 months ago so why mention the jump here. Just stick to the story and leave the pumping to others…as you can see, they don’t need your help.
I agree… It seems the stories only fit the narrative in 1 direction, bottom line is that a long term Tesla investor lost equity in the last 12 months.
Lol…you can’t do anything right, can you? Do you want me to post how much the shorts lost from IPO? Someone that bought TSLA 12 months ago IS NOT AN INVESTOR!!! That’s called a trader.
Sorry Mark, If you owned Tesla from IPO, you have lost equity on paper at least in the last 12 months, during the same time period the Nasdaq has gone up 25%, so I guess a rising tide does not necessarily lift all boats. :)~
You are a spinner, aren’t you? You like cherries too…
No spin at all 52 week is a common metric to be looked at when evaluating a company. I am actually not spinning.
“Sorry Mark, If you owned Tesla from IPO, you have lost equity on paper at least in the last 12 months…”
Those who bought into a long-term TSLA position in the first 2.5 years after the IPO have seen their stock value rise to about 10x or 12x the initial value, which is wildly higher than industry average.
Any long-term investor in TSLA certainly isn’t going to cry over the mild loss over the past 12 months, and if they have to sell some or all of their stock, they’re going to “cry” all the way to the bank!
Meanwhile, TSLA stock shorters — like you, “Dave” — have lost an estimated $2.4 billion just this month! So we can certainly see why you won’t stop your constant whining about Tesla.
Too bad you’ve lost sight of the difference between TSLA and Tesla. Fortunately, most of the rest of us have not.
https://electrek.co/2018/06/13/tesla-tsla-shorts-billio-losses-elon-musk-next-level-burn/
It really displays the weakness of an argument when one cherry picks a time. Look at the long term trajectory. The current stock price is massively distorted by 25% of the stock being sold short.
If I was a short, I would be trembling!
Anybody who is currently posting anti-Tesla FUD is clearly too foolish to exit their short position. So just take note of who is posting FUD here — those are the LOSERS!
Ah, schadenfreude…
🙂 🙂 🙂
“I wish you guys would stop talking about the stock prices.”
Hear, hear!
The name of this website is “InsideEVs”. It’s not “Inside Tesla’s Finances.” There are plenty of other websites that dissect Tesla’s finances; we don’t need IEVs to echo what the investor sites are covering.
And every article here about Tesla’s finances attracts anti-Tesla FUDsters like flies to honey. We don’t need more of that bull pucky here, either.
Seems that any thought of them not meeting 200,000 in June is out the window now?
It would all depend on where the cars produced are delivered, I suspect.
Probably one of the stupidest things you can do is be short Tesla, but then everybody knows the world is filled with stupid people.
Volatile stock is volatile.
It will go up and down by definition.
Btw this has been a short squeeze as the percentage of stock held short is irrelevant to whether it’s a squeeze or not.
In that other shorts could come in, while current shorts cover, exiting their positions, they are being squeezed out of holding Tesla short . It just requires a bit of logical thought to conclude that shorting Tesla has been a losers game, especially long term shorts.
Yup. It’s possible to make money short-selling TSLA in the short term, but in the long term that is a guaranteed money loser.
What’s very strange is that so much of the serial Tesla bashing comes from long-term short-sellers! For example, “tftf” posted a bit of anti-Tesla FUD here just the other day. Wonder how much he has lost in the several TSLA short squeezes? It’s most likely that he’s lost quite a bit! Not that he’d ever admit it…
It’s interesting how much quieter the negative chatter (not zero, just much less) about Tesla is just when this TSLA rally started. It’s like the shorts stopped their attack ads, trying to regroup and decide what to do next. It feels like the calm before the storm.
Don’t worry. Any other story that they can spin 180deg on will wake them up.
It’s because all but the most foolish TSLA short-sellers have exited their positions, so no longer have any motive to waste their time posting anti-Tesla FUD to social media forums. Take a good look at the names of those who still are posting FUD — those are the most foolish of the lot; the biggest losers!
Ah, schadenfreude… 🙂
Tesla probably already is producing 5,000 TM3 a week and it’s only going to get better.
I’ve not heard any official pronouncements that they’re producing 5k/week and I doubt they are. Is the line even running again?
Is there any rational reason to believe that it’s not running again? Do you think we need webcams positioned above the Model 3 production lines (reportedly there are now two of them) to keep you posted 24/7 on whether the line happens to be running at any given minute?
If you did have that much real-time info, what good would it do you?
Tesla’s stock price is at a critical point, because they have convertible bonds that are due in early 2019. If they can’t get the stock to $550 or so by that time, the bonds will be redeemed and They need more cash, about a billion dollars.