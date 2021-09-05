Xpeng reports 7,214 electric car deliveries in August, which is 172% more than a year ago and the second-best monthly result ever, just after the record in July.

The P7 model notes a new all-time high of 6,165 units. On the other hand, sales of the G3 hand were affected by the transition to G3i (mid-phase facelift), which will be produced in XPeng's wholly-owned Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base.

"In August, the Company began to transition production for the G3 SUV to G3i, the mid-cycle facelift version of G3, to its wholly-owned Zhaoqing Smart EV Manufacturing Base. As a result, some planned deliveries of the G3 were affected in August. The Company expects to start deliveries of the G3i to start in September."

Xpeng sales:

Xpeng sales in China – August 2021

So far this year, sales exceeded 45,000:

Xpeng P7: 31,715

Xpeng G3: 14,277

Total: 45,992 (up 334% year-over-year)

On September 15, XPeng plans to officially launch its third electric model - the Xpeng P5, but the start of customer deliveries is scheduled for October. We assume that with three models, the monthly sales results will soon reach and exceed 10,000 units. Potentially, within several months.

That would explain why XPeng is in a process of expanding its Zhaoqing plant to increase the manufacturing capacity from 100,000 to 200,000 units a year (over 16,500 a month).

On top of that, new plants are to be built in Guangzhou (production to start by the end of 2022) and in Wuhan.

It's obvious that all-new models are to be produced at those sites. One of them might be a new large SUV - G9, reportedly seen in August: