Last month we reported that Xpeng's Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) was being released as part of a massive OTA update and also shared a video that compared NGP to Tesla's Autopilot.

Xpeng's Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) is its most advanced ADAS system and is capable of automatic navigation assisted driving from point A to B, and is available on Chinese highways covered by high-precision maps. It's basically Xpeng's version of Tesla's Autopilot system.

The YouTube channel Wheelsboy was able to visit Xpeng's Guangzhou headquarters and snag an Xpeng P7 that was equipped with NGP for a full demonstration review.

The key functions of NPG include:

Automatic lane changing and overtaking

Automatic optimization of lane choices

Automatic speed limit adjustment

Automatic highway ramp entering and exiting

Automatic switching of highways

Automatic collision avoidance while changing lanes

Automatic identification and avoidance of obstacles such as construction sites, traffic cones, trucks, and stationary vehicles

Night driving overtaking warning

Xpeng requires the owner of the vehicle to watch a 5-minute NGP instructional video that they access by scanning a QR code that comes up on the center screen when NPG is turned on for the first time. The driver then has to complete a quiz and answer 10 questions correctly (you get to keep trying until you get them right) before NGP is activated.

Xpeng requires the owner to watch a 5-minute video that explains how to use the system, and the limits of NGP before it's activated for use.

Xpeng only requires this to be done on the very first time NGP is activated, but they recommend that each new driver of the vehicle complete the mini-course and questions before using the feature. Personally, I wish Tesla also required something like this because it's clear that many Tesla owners don't understand the limits of Autopilot.

So check out the video and let us know what you think. Xpeng's NGP is clearly one of the most advanced ADAS available today, but have they caught up to Tesla's Autopilot? The system is clearly not as advanced as Tesla's FSD package, but even though it's in the hands of a few select beta testers, FSD is also not available for broad customer release yet.

