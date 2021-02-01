Xpeng is one of the Chinese EV startups worth watching as the company reports 6,015 electric car sales in January, which is 470% more than a year ago.

This is Xpeng's first result above six thousand and the third consecutive monthly record. As the company does not specify, we guess that a very small part of the results might be cars delivered in Europe.

Xpeng offers two models, the P7 and G3:

Xpeng P7: 3,710 (18,772 since June 2020)

3,710 (18,772 since June 2020) Xpeng G3: 2,305 (up 118% year-over-year)

Xpeng sales in China – January 2021

As we can see on the chart provided by the company, the expected volume in 2021 will be beyond 50,000, compared to 27,041 in 2019. It's difficult to say how many cars might be sold, but doubling the volume would be impressive, especially since the competition is stricter every month now in China.