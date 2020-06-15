A few weeks ago Xpeng held a media first-drive event for their upcoming P7 long-range sports sedan. InsideEVs received an invitation, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, we obviously couldn't make it. That's unfortunate because the P7 is really one of the few EVs made in China that we're really looking forward to thoroughly testing out.

Customer deliveries for the P7 begin in about three to four weeks, and Xpeng has seen a strong interest in the P7 so far. But will that interest translate into sales? We'll soon find out.

Without the ability to drive the P7 ourselves, we did the next best thing. I reached out to a colleague of mine, Mark Andrews that covers the Chinese automobile scene and is stationed in the mainland. Mark agreed to record some video footage for InsideEVs during his time driving the P7 on Xpeng's media day.

The order books opened for the P7 in late April. The long-range electric sports sedan is available in 3 versions with 8 possible configurations. There P7's price range is RMB 229,900 to 349,900 ($32,462 to $49,404 US) after the new-energy-vehicle subsidies are factored in.

The P7 is the longest range electric vehicle currently made in China, edging out the long-range Tesla Model 3 by 38 km (24 miles). The P7 has an NEDC range rating of 706 km (438 miles) and the long-range Tesla Model 3 is officially rated at 668 km (414 miles) by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Special thanks to Mark Andrews for taking the time to record the exclusive video content for InsideEVs!