The Xpeng P7, Xpeng's second vehicle offering, was officially rated at NEDC 706km by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) of China. With 706 km (438 miles) of range, the P7 will be the longest-range electric vehicle made in China when it launches in the second quarter of 2020.

The P7 will be offered in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with the all-wheel-drive model being a high-performance version. In addition to the 196 kW (263 HP) rear motor, the all-wheel-drive version adds a 120 kW (161 HP) front motor which drops the P7's 0-62 time from 6.7 seconds for the base model to 4.3 seconds for the AWD version.

That gives the all-wheel-drive P7 basically the same 0-62 figure that the Tesla Model 3 Long Range all-wheel-drive delivers, and these two EVs will most likely be cross-shopped. The 706 km range rating is for the rear-wheel-drive version; the all-wheel-drive higher performance model has the same 80.87 kWh battery, so its range will be slightly less.

This is a significant accomplishment because automakers have been struggling to even come close to Tesla's efficiency. Audi, Mercedes, Jaguar, and Porsche have all came out with compelling BEVs, but their efficiency ratings are terrible compared with Telsa's. Xpeng has managed to basically match Tesla's efficiency rating on a desirable, good-looking sports sedan.

The long-range Tesla Model 3 is officially rated at 668 km (414 miles) by the MIIT and that's 38 km (24 miles) less than the P7 which translates to about 5% less range. The Model 3's battery is 75 kWh and the P7's is 80.87 kWh, roughly 7% larger. However, the P7 is five inches longer than a Model 3 and I felt it was slightly roomier when I sat inside one at the 2019 Guangzhou Motor Show.

Xpeng P7 interior

From the press release:

The Xpeng P7 is equipped with the latest generation of the world's leading prismatic battery pack, with a pack capacity of 80.87kWh and an energy density of 170Wh/kg. It integrates E-motor, transmission and control system in its high-performance 3-in-1 electric drive system. Compared with the traditional distributed electric drive layout, this gives higher efficiency, a more compact structure, lighter weight, a more uniform interior layout, and greater reliability. The volume of the entire electric drive system is only 18.6L, and power density reaches the industry-leading 2kW/kg level. The maximum efficiency of the motor system is > 95%, with the NEDC efficiency greater than 85.5%, leading to longer battery life and stronger performance.

Aerodynamics are important for all cars, but that's especially true for EVs as manufacturers are fighting for every mile of range they can squeeze out of the battery. Xpeng is no different and explains that for the P7, every 0.01 decrease in drag coefficient increases the NEDC range rating by about 8km.

Xpeng claims they made design adjustments for the P7 more than thirty times, specifically to decrease the wind resistance and arrived at an incredibly low drag coefficient of .236. That's good enough to make it one of the best cars at cheating the wind available today.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Chinese market responds to the P7. It's squarely in the Model 3's lane for price, range, and utility, and not too far off in performance, although it's definitely trailing the Model 3 Performance in straight-line acceleration by more than a full second. The rear-wheel-drive model goes 0-62 mph in 6.7 seconds and the high-performance variant does it in 4.3 seconds.

When we visited Xpeng in November, we were told they had already racked up 15,000 pre-orders for the P7, so it would appear there's going to be demand for the electric sports sedan. We'll keep an eye on their sales figures once Xpeng begins delivering them to customers and let you know.

We'd like to hear what our readers think about the Xpeng P7. If it were available where you live for the same price of a Tesla Model 3 would you consider getting one? Let us know in the comments section below.