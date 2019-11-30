There's always a lot of electric car news at the various Chinese auto shows over the past few years. However, companies like BYD, Geely, and more recently Byton have taken a lot of the headlines when it comes to EVs at these exhibitions. However, at this year's Guangzhou Motor Show, it was Xpeng's turn to be one of the show's top highlights with their P7 sports sedan.

While Xpeng had previously shown the P7's exterior, the interior was kept secret until this week's reveal. We also learned that the retail price for the P7 would be between RMB 270,000 – 370,000, which translates to $38,400 - $52,600 US. According to Xpeng, the P7 will go on sale in China sometime in the second quarter of 2020.

The P7 is Xpeng's second offering, having released the G3 SUV earlier this year. Xpeng has already sold over 12,000 G3s this year, which is more copies in the first half of 2019 than any model from a new EV manufacturer in China. That's quite an accomplishment considering the number of new EV startups in China, including extremely well-funded companies like Nio.

"The G3 2019 model is already China’s most popular EV by the number of sales as well as vehicles insured for an individual model from a new maker for January-July 2019, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)."

That's great, but in this year's Guangzhou show most of the attention when to the G3's new big brother, the P7 sedan as it was introduced in near-production trim. Attendees got the first look at the P7’s luxurious cockpit, equipped with a full-width instrument panel, high-quality sound system, and luxurious upholstery and detailing.

The Xpeng P7's interior

The P7 will be offered in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with the all-wheel-drive model being a high-performance version. In addition to the 196 kW (263 HP) rear motor, the all-wheel-drive version adds a 120 kW (161 HP) front motor which drops the P7's 0-62 time from 6.7 seconds for the base model, to 4.3 seconds for the AWD version, according to Xpeng. That gives the all-wheel-drive P7 basically the same 0-62 figure that the Tesla Model 3 Long Range all-wheel-drive can deliver. And that's relevant, as these two EVs will most likely be cross-shopped.

Since opening-up the reservation process in April, Xpeng has registered over 15,000 pre-orders for the P7, a good sign consumers like what they've seen so far. Now that the production interior and pricing has been released, it will be interesting to follow how the pre-order list reacts.

Autonomy is front and center at Xpeng

The X7 will launch with what Xpeng calls "Level 2.5" autonomous driving features. However, the P7 will have the hardware in the vehicle to deliver level 3 autonomy, which they plan to upgrade the cars to via an OTA software update within a year of the vehicle's launch. The G3 SUV currently offers Xpeng's XPILOT 2.5 hardware as an option, and the take rate on that is around 90% according to XPeng's President and Vice Chairman, Brian Gu.

The P7 will come standard with Xpeng's latest version, XPILOT 3.0 which includes 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 high-precision Bosch 5thgeneration millimeter-wave radars, and 13 autonomous driving cameras and uses NVIDIA Drive Xavier, NVIDIA’s most advanced autonomous vehicle chip, as well as QUALCOMM’s top-line in-vehicle processor, the Snapdragon 820A.

A second-generation smart car, the P7 is built on the SEPA hardware foundation, which combines the NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier, the world's most advanced system-on-a-chip (SoC) for autonomous driving, with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line automotive processor, the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 820A. This scalable, future-proofed hardware architecture supports Xpeng's XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving system, enabling progressive implementation of Level 3 autonomous driving. The XPILOT 3.0 is tailored for China's road conditions, with features adapted to often congested Chinese cities, cruise control and lane selection for highways, and automatic parking in most-used parking spaces at journey's end.

The P7's chassis was jointly developed by Xpeng and Porsche Engineering and was tuned by both German and Chinese teams. It also has a drag coefficient of 0.236, which is the lowest of any vehicle from a Chinese brand. The P7 also comes standard with continuous damping control, a Brembo braking system, and an incredible 18-speaker sound system.

The rear-wheel-drive P7 has an NEDC range rating of 403 miles per charge and the all-wheel-drive high-performance version is rated at an estimated 341 miles. However, it's well known that the NEDC range test is far from accurate in real-world driving conditions. According to our range conversion calculator, these figures should roughly translate to EPA range of about 280 miles for the RWD model and 240 miles for the AWD high-performance P7.