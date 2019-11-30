A legitimate Model 3 competitor for the Chinese market.
There's always a lot of electric car news at the various Chinese auto shows over the past few years. However, companies like BYD, Geely, and more recently Byton have taken a lot of the headlines when it comes to EVs at these exhibitions. However, at this year's Guangzhou Motor Show, it was Xpeng's turn to be one of the show's top highlights with their P7 sports sedan.
While Xpeng had previously shown the P7's exterior, the interior was kept secret until this week's reveal. We also learned that the retail price for the P7 would be between RMB 270,000 – 370,000, which translates to $38,400 - $52,600 US. According to Xpeng, the P7 will go on sale in China sometime in the second quarter of 2020.
The P7 is Xpeng's second offering, having released the G3 SUV earlier this year. Xpeng has already sold over 12,000 G3s this year, which is more copies in the first half of 2019 than any model from a new EV manufacturer in China. That's quite an accomplishment considering the number of new EV startups in China, including extremely well-funded companies like Nio.
"The G3 2019 model is already China’s most popular EV by the number of sales as well as vehicles insured for an individual model from a new maker for January-July 2019, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA)."
That's great, but in this year's Guangzhou show most of the attention when to the G3's new big brother, the P7 sedan as it was introduced in near-production trim. Attendees got the first look at the P7’s luxurious cockpit, equipped with a full-width instrument panel, high-quality sound system, and luxurious upholstery and detailing.
The P7 will be offered in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, with the all-wheel-drive model being a high-performance version. In addition to the 196 kW (263 HP) rear motor, the all-wheel-drive version adds a 120 kW (161 HP) front motor which drops the P7's 0-62 time from 6.7 seconds for the base model, to 4.3 seconds for the AWD version, according to Xpeng. That gives the all-wheel-drive P7 basically the same 0-62 figure that the Tesla Model 3 Long Range all-wheel-drive can deliver. And that's relevant, as these two EVs will most likely be cross-shopped.
Since opening-up the reservation process in April, Xpeng has registered over 15,000 pre-orders for the P7, a good sign consumers like what they've seen so far. Now that the production interior and pricing has been released, it will be interesting to follow how the pre-order list reacts.
Autonomy is front and center at Xpeng
The X7 will launch with what Xpeng calls "Level 2.5" autonomous driving features. However, the P7 will have the hardware in the vehicle to deliver level 3 autonomy, which they plan to upgrade the cars to via an OTA software update within a year of the vehicle's launch. The G3 SUV currently offers Xpeng's XPILOT 2.5 hardware as an option, and the take rate on that is around 90% according to XPeng's President and Vice Chairman, Brian Gu.
The P7 will come standard with Xpeng's latest version, XPILOT 3.0 which includes 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 high-precision Bosch 5thgeneration millimeter-wave radars, and 13 autonomous driving cameras and uses NVIDIA Drive Xavier, NVIDIA’s most advanced autonomous vehicle chip, as well as QUALCOMM’s top-line in-vehicle processor, the Snapdragon 820A.
A second-generation smart car, the P7 is built on the SEPA hardware foundation, which combines the NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier, the world's most advanced system-on-a-chip (SoC) for autonomous driving, with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line automotive processor, the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 820A. This scalable, future-proofed hardware architecture supports Xpeng's XPILOT 3.0 autonomous driving system, enabling progressive implementation of Level 3 autonomous driving. The XPILOT 3.0 is tailored for China's road conditions, with features adapted to often congested Chinese cities, cruise control and lane selection for highways, and automatic parking in most-used parking spaces at journey's end.
The P7's chassis was jointly developed by Xpeng and Porsche Engineering and was tuned by both German and Chinese teams. It also has a drag coefficient of 0.236, which is the lowest of any vehicle from a Chinese brand. The P7 also comes standard with continuous damping control, a Brembo braking system, and an incredible 18-speaker sound system.
The rear-wheel-drive P7 has an NEDC range rating of 403 miles per charge and the all-wheel-drive high-performance version is rated at an estimated 341 miles. However, it's well known that the NEDC range test is far from accurate in real-world driving conditions. According to our range conversion calculator, these figures should roughly translate to EPA range of about 280 miles for the RWD model and 240 miles for the AWD high-performance P7.
Xpeng P7
|
RWD super-long range
|
4WD high performance
|
Length
|
4880mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2998mm
|
Max power / max torque
|
196kW/390N·m
|
F120kW、R196kW / 655N·m
|
0-100km/h acceleration
|
6.7s
|
4.3s
|
NEDC driving range
|
650+km
|
550+km
|
Intelligent audiovisual cockpit
|
Optional for selected versions
|
Standard
|
ADAS
|
XPILOT 2.5 / XPILOT 3.0 optional
|
Pre-sale price range
|
RMB 270,000 – 370,000 (US$38.4k – 52.6k)
Xpeng Motors announces P7 sports sedan available at RMB 270,000-370,000 for pre-order
- Super-long 650km+NEDC driving range with superior specs
- 15,431 pre-orders received since debut in April
(Nov 22nd, 2019, Guangzhou): Xpeng Motors has announced today that its P7 sports sedan, now on show at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Auto Guangzhou 2019), will retail in a pre-sale price range of RMB 270,000 – 370,000 (US$38.4k – 52.6k) in 5 different configurations. The Auto Guangzhou rollout also offered the first glance of the P7’s smart cockpit, with a lightweight full-width instrument panel, top-quality ambient audiovisual aids, superb concert hall-quality sound system, and luxurious upholstery and detailing.
The P7 has already attracted keen interest, registering 15,431 pre-orders since its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show in April 2019. Customer delivery of the P7 in China is expected to start in 2Q 2020.
Please find a preview of the Xpeng P7 here: https://youtu.be/zC-S0UdXJB8
The P7’s advanced features also include:
Smart Electric Platform Architecture with NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier™, NVIDIA’s most advanced autonomous vehicle chip, and QUALCOMM’s top-line vehicle processor, as well as:
- 12 ultrasonic sensors
- 5 high-precision Bosch 5th-generation millimeter-wave radars
- 13 autonomous driving cameras
- 1 in-car camera with HD map and high-precision positioning
- XPILOT 3.0 advanced driver assist system, upgradable to XPILOT 4.0
- Cd 0.236 drag, lowest among domestic Chinese brands
- Chassis jointly developed with Porsche Engineering, tuned by top-notch German and Chinese professional teams
- Continuous damping control (CDC) plus Brembo braking system
- C-NCAP 5-star standard safety design with 28 active safety functions
- Independent data security module PSO, the first in China to adopt top-line data security hardware
The P7’s smart audiovisual interactive cockpit contains 47 sensing devices and nearly 50 human-car interaction devices, backed by more than 30 teraflops of computing power. The cockpit is equipped with an 18-speaker top-tier Dynaudio Confidence sound system with ambient lighting to create a mobile concert-hall immersive atmosphere completely responsive to the user’s preferences.
The P7’s Xmart OS responds intuitively to users’ commands and preferences. Alongside OTA upgrades, the Xmart OS supports Xpeng’s APP STORE, with an immense variety of apps ready for download. As part of Xpeng’s smart mobility ecosystem build-out, the P7 will be the first production car to carry the Alibaba In-car Mini Program, and its Bluetooth virtual key (NFC digital key) will be first embedded in Xiaomi devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches and bracelets.
The P7 will be delivered through Xpeng’s growing retail network, with 86 sales stores already in place by end of October, rising to over 100 by year-end. The network also comprises 49 service centers already in operation, rising to nearly 100 by year-end.
Over 200 Xpeng supercharging stations are currently in operation across 30 cities, expanding to 1,000 over the next three years. Over 100,000 3rd-party charging piles are connected to the Xpeng nationwide charging network.
“At a keenly competitive price, with one the most advanced feature sets on the market, the P7 is a breakout vehicle for the Chinese market,” He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng Motors, said at the press briefing in Guangzhou today. “The high quality of the P7’s interior, and its combination of luxurious detailing with cutting-edge advanced interactive technologies, from vehicle-driver interaction to concert hall-quality musical sound, demonstrates our dedication to refining and improving the entire driving experience,” he added.
“We are well prepared to face the challenges of a severe winter with our prudent execution strategy, superior products, healthy growth, and most importantly strong support from our customers and shareholders,” He concluded.
The company recently raised US$400 million in its Series C fundraising, introducing Xiaomi Corporation as a new strategic investor.
About Xpeng Motors
Xpeng Motors is a leading Chinese electric vehicle company that designs and manufactures automobiles that are seamlessly integrated with the Internet and utilize the latest advances in artificial intelligence. The company's initial backers include its Chairman He Xiaopeng, the founder of UCWeb Inc. and a former Alibaba executive. Xpeng was co-founded in 2014 by Henry Xia and He Tao, former senior executives at Guangzhou Auto with expertise in innovative automotive technology and R&D. It has received funding from prominent Chinese and international investors including Alibaba Group, Xiaomi Corporation, and IDG Capital. The company launched its first production model, the G3 SUV, in Dec 2018. Xpeng’s 2nd production model, the P7 four-door electric sedan, premiered at the Auto Shanghai show in April 2019 and will be delivered to Chinese customers in Q2 2020. Xpeng Motors is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the official website at: https://en.xiaopeng.com/
