June 18th 2019 - Xpeng Motors (Xpeng) today completed the production of 10,000 units of the G3 smart EV, its first production model, 188 days after its official launch on December 12th, 2018. Xpeng is one of the few new EV manufacturers in China to have delivered production models to customers.

“Today marks a critical milestone for Xpeng Motors, validating our end-to-end capability, from R&D and design, through manufacturing, sales and delivery, to charging and post-sales services. It is also an endorsement of our ability to manage the supply chain, and our sales and distribution strategy,” said Xpeng Motors Chairman & CEO He Xiaopeng, at a ceremony in the Xpeng Motors Intelligent Plant in Zhengzhou.

The 10,000th unit of the G3 rolled off the production line today (see pictures), at Xpeng Motors Intelligent Plant in Zhengzhou, which has 273 smart robots and 85% automated welding facilities.

The Xpeng G3 also topped the number of deliveries to buyers among new EV makers in China in both April and May 2019, according to official data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), with 2,200 and 2,704 units delivered in April and May respectively. The CPCA data showed that Xpeng delivered a total of 7,359 units of the G3 from January to May, again ranking it No. 1 by deliveries over the period among new EV makers in China.

The Xpeng G3 is supported by an expanding sales, post-sales and charging infrastructure. Xpeng kicked off its “new-retail” sales program in April 2019, aiming to build over 100 direct and authorized sales stores, as well as a network of post-sales service centers, by end 2019.

As the only Chinese EV carmaker to build and operate its own supercharging network, Xpeng is also planning to expand its supercharging stations to 200 across 30 cities by end 2019, and 1,000 nationwide in the next 3 years, while Xpeng customers are also connected to over 100,000 third-party charging piles across China.

The Xpeng G3’s appeal to Chinese consumers is partly due to its ability to navigate the challenging driving conditions in China. Data from on-the-road G3 SUVs indicates that the auto parking success rate exceeded 70%, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) adoption rate reached 30% while voice command penetration rate surpassed 85%, and onboard navigation features are utilized by 95% of users.

“The smart electric vehicle market in China is at a crossroads, where companies focusing on product differentiation and quality delivery stand out from the rest, and we see it an irreversible trend,” CEO He Xiaopeng added.

“Today sees us delivering on our promise to bring high-quality smart cars to market, and to support them with a growing smart mobility ecosystem. We also thank all our customers, factory workers and Xpeng employees for their commitment and trust in us, enabling us to achieve the 10,000th unit target earlier than expected,” said He.