Customers benefit from greater access to charging infrastructure.
Xpeng Motors today announced a collaboration with Nio Power to provide customers of both companies the ability to use charging infrastructure owned by either company. It's basically a roaming agreement like we've seen here in the US between EV infrastructure companies like Electrify America, ChargePoint, EVgo and others.
Both companies own and operate high-speed DC fast chargers, or superchargers, as they are called in China. Not to be confused with Tesla's branded DC fast chargers, all high-speed DC fast chargers are generally called "superchargers" in China, regardless of which brand they are from.
Nio Power is also a service supplier and does home charging station installations. As part of the agreement, Nio Power will join Xpeng's home charging service system and provide Xpeng customers with home charger installation.
“Xpeng Motors is very pleased to work with NIO Power to expand charging facilities for our customers. As frontrunners in the smart electric vehicle manufacturing and services, Xpeng and NIO will continue to explore more efficient ways to optimize our customer experience,” said Mr. XIAO Bin, Senior Vice President of Xpeng Motors.
Xpeng currently has about 80 supercharger sites across 18 cities in China. Owners access public charging infrastructure with a smartphone app, not with an RFID card as is common in the US.
EV charging roaming agreements like this seem to be forming all the time. Automakers and infrastructure networks see value in sharing their equipment to allow customers more charging options. Tesla is really the only company that hasn't participated in such arrangements. However, why should they?
Tesla has already installed 15,000 SuperCharger stalls worldwide and continues to add to that number every day. Also, since they use a different connector than everybody else in many parts of the world, they would have to get past that hurdle if they wanted to share their network. As it is, Tesla customers can use the other networks in many areas with an adapter, so there's not too much of an incentive for Tesla to share their network. In fact, having the advantage of such a large fast-charging network is a big part of Tesla's success. It's no wonder everyone else is partnering up to allow their customers access to as many charging stations as possible.
Xpeng Motors announces battery charging service cooperation with NIO Power
December 11, Guangzhou – Xpeng Motors today announced that it had signed an agreement with NIO Power to collaborate on battery charging services, optimizing the charging experience for customers. According to the agreement, Xpeng Motors will gradually connect its charging network and payment processing system with NIO Power’s across the country.
Xpeng car owners will be able to use NIO Power’s supercharging piles through the Xpeng APP. NIO car owners can also use the Xpeng supercharging piles across many 1st and 2nd-tier cities in China.
As a service supplier, NIO Power will also join the Xpeng home charging service system, providing Xpeng customers with charging pile home installation services.
Earlier this year, Xpeng Motors announced its strategic partnership with TELD, the operator of China’s largest charging network and ecosystem (https://www.teld.cn/HomePage/Index), allowing Xpeng users the access to TELD's 50,000 charging piles in 183 cities in China. The partnership with TELD forms part of Xpeng’s plan to build 200 supercharging stations across 30 cities in China. Xpeng customers also have access to over 100,000 third-party charging piles across the country.
“We are committed to providing the best customer experience and will continue to explore collaboration opportunities with other charging service providers,” said Mr. Xiao.
