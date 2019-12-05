NIO does everything possible to sell more EVs every month, which is not easy these days in China.
Despite a very challenging situation in China, where plug-in sales decreased significantly, NIO is trying to move forward and at least show some positive signs.
The Chinese start-up managed to sell 2,528 electric cars in November, which is the 4th consecutive month of growth (month-over-month), although still 18% down year-over-year.
Sales of the ES6 (5-sear SUV) seem to find its sweet spot at around 2,000, while the bigger ES8 is slowly rebounding from rock bottom:
- ES6: 2,067 (new)
- ES8: 461 (down 85% year-over-year)
NIO sales in China – November 2019
So far this year NIO sold some 17,395 electric cars in China (28,743 cumulatively).
William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said:
“In November, we achieved another month of solid delivery results as we expanded our sales network by adding more NIO Spaces. By the end of November, NIO and our partners successfully opened 37 NIO Spaces in total. Together with 21 NIO Houses, we have expanded our sales network coverage to 41 cities. Our strong sales performance was also attributable to the competitiveness of our ES6 among all premium electric SUVs and the passionate endorsement by our existing users. In addition, our ES8 sales started to rebound from the recent soft patch, improving more than 50% month-over-month in November. As we continue to build more cost-effective NIO Spaces and improve the performance of the existing ones, we are confident in our deliveries going forward.”