Despite a very challenging situation in China, where plug-in sales decreased significantly, NIO is trying to move forward and at least show some positive signs.

The Chinese start-up managed to sell 2,528 electric cars in November, which is the 4th consecutive month of growth (month-over-month), although still 18% down year-over-year.

Sales of the ES6 (5-sear SUV) seem to find its sweet spot at around 2,000, while the bigger ES8 is slowly rebounding from rock bottom:

ES6: 2,067 (new)

(new) ES8: 461 (down 85% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – November 2019

So far this year NIO sold some 17,395 electric cars in China (28,743 cumulatively).

William Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO said: