2019 was a busy year for technology patent applications for Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, Xpeng Motors. Actually, of all the Chinese auto manufacturers, and there are a lot of them, Xpeng ranked among the top companies for smart connected car technology patent applications in 2019.

Xpeng's Technology Patent applications by year

335 of Xpeng’s published patent applications in 2019 are related to smart & connected car technology, ranking it top among Chinese automakers.

742 Xpeng Motors’ patent applications were published in 2019, ranking it among Top 20 applicants in China's auto industry.

Invention patent applications accounted for 76.28% of Xpeng’s published patent applications, the highest percentage among Chinese automakers.

Xpeng’s Patent Application Technology Segment Split in 2019

Xpeng ranked in the Top 20 applicants in China’s automobile sector with 742 patent applications published in 2019. Xpeng’s invention patent applications accounted for 76.28% of its published patent applications, the highest percentage among Chinese automakers, according to the same data release.

“Our achievement in innovation and invention patents is a strong testimony of our dedication and focus on in-house R&D,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of Xpeng Motors. Xpeng’s patent applications published increased by over 613% to 742 in 2019 from 2018, the biggest increase among the top 30 applicants last year.

Tech-focused

About 41% of Xpeng’s patent applications in 2019 were related to smart & connected car technology. Vehicle technology, autonomous driving tech, and powertrain technology-related patent applications accounting for 25%, 22%, and 12% respectively.

The technology segment split in its 2019 patent applications is another differentiator for Xpeng Motors from traditional carmakers in China, highlighting its strong R&D capability in vehicle-related connectivity and autonomous driving technology. -Xpeng Motors

Xpeng is one of the all-electric Chinese brands that we're following closely. We like what we've seen in their G3 SUV and had the opportunity to ride in one and test out their XPilot Automatic Driving Assistance System and came away impressed.

XPeng's second car, the G7 sedan, is scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2020. However, we haven't heard if the coronavirus will delay the launch. As China continues to struggle to get the outbreak under control, travel is restricted, cities are quarantined, and many people cannot go to work. We'll continue to monitor the situation there and report on the effects it has on the local electric vehicle industry.