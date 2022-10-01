The Xpeng P7 Performance Wing Edition is considered a Tesla Model 3 contender, but its result in the Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge lags behind most of EVs.

According to the video, the Chinese car completed the distance of 1,000 km (over 621 miles), at an average temperature of 11°C, in 11 hours and 35 minutes (after some time deductions).

That's some one hour behind the Polestar 2 Performance, which in Norway is offered at a comparable price as the XPeng P7 with the fancy doors, and more than two hours behind the top Tesla Model 3 result.

Xpeng P7 Performance Wing Edition's time was probably affected by the wet roads (40% of the distance), but overall the car appears to have high energy consumption and not enough fast charging power.

During the challenge, the car was charged a total of six times along the way (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 255 km (158 miles), the average distance between charging stops was 124 km (77 miles).

The 1,000 km challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure.

The average energy consumption amounted to 261 Wh/km (420 Wh/mile) so it was noticeably better than the Polestar 2 Performance (300 Wh/km). It would indicate that fast charging (often at just over 70 kW) is the main issue.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Temperatures: 11°C (11°C on average)

Total time: 11 hours and 35 minutes

Average speed (total): 86.3 km/h (54 mph)

Average energy consumption: 261 Wh/km (420 Wh/mile)

Number of stops for charging: 6

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 143 km (89 miles)

Excluding the initial segment: 124 km (77 miles)

Date / Notes: 23.09.2022, Wet roads 40%

Charging stops: