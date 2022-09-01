XPeng electric car sales continue to increase, but the rate of growth is slower and slower, which is quite interesting considering that the company was doing great even during the recent Chinese lockdowns.

In August, XPeng delivered 9,578 electric cars, which is 33% more than a year ago, but nowhere near the 100%, 200% or higher increases in the past.

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

Maybe things will improve later this year, and will exceed the previous record of over 15,000 or even 16,000 units a month.

The main reason behind a slower month appears to be the XPeng P7, which is the top-selling XPeng model. In August, it noted a slight decrease year-over-year (down 7%), the first one since the market launch in mid-2020.

On the other hand, the Xpeng G3/G3i slightly improved last month by 10%, while the XPeng P5 noted a relatively modest result of 2,678.

Xpeng sales last month:

Xpeng EV sales – August 2022

So far this year, XPeng car sales exceeded 90,000 units. The company underlines that is number 1 among emerging auto brands in China.

Xpeng P7: 47,552 (up 50% year-over-year)

Xpeng P5: 29,620 (new)

Xpeng G3/G3i: 12,913 (down 10% year-over-year)



Total: 90,085 (up 96% year-over-year)

Cumulatively, XPeng has sold about 230,000 electric cars (200,000th car has been delivered to customers in June), including over 142,000 within the past 12 months.

The next step for XPeng will be the launch of the new flagship G9 SUV in September. The introduction of the G9 will be accompanied by the rollout of the new S4 ultra-fast chargers, which can provide up to 480 kW of power.

The Chinese company demonstrated that the XPeng G9 can replenish about 210 km (131 miles) of CLTC driving range in just 5 minutes.

In the near future, XPeng might expand its business in Europe, although under current conditions (Russian invasion of Ukraine and challenging economy), Europe might not be the best place for an expansion. In June, we heard that the company stopped accepting pre-orders in Europe for the XPeng P5 model. The model was previously announced in several countries - Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, and Sweden (see specs and price here).