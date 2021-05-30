Let's take a look at the Tesla Giga Shanghai plant in China, as of the May 27, 2021, where Tesla produces Model 3 and Model Y for China (and in the case of the Model 3, also for export to many other markets, including Europe).

The plant is in a permanent construction/expansion stage. According to Tesla's Q1 report, the manufacturing capacity stands at 450,000 cars annually. However, Jason Yang notes that Tesla has upgraded Model Y's production line and the plant will be ready for 500,000 units (3/Y) this year.

"The Model Y production line has been upgraded, and it is believed that the production capacity will be further increased. GF3's production capacity this year is believed to reach 500,000 is not an insurmountable goal."

The video reveals that there is a high number of newly produced cars on the parking lot, despite a significant number of carriers that take them out.

It will be interesting to see whether it will translate into higher sales than in April.

One of the clear signs that Tesla is trying to increase the production is also an expansion of the Supercharging infrastructure - probably beyond 150 stalls total (on both sides of the site).

Tesla Gigafactory 3 - May 27, 2021 (source: Jason Yang)

Tesla Gigafactory 3 facts: