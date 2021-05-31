Gillig, one of the largest U.S. bus manufacturers, has received a noticeable $44.2 million contract for electric buses and related charging infrastructure.

In total 44 buses - 40-foot (12.2m) long - will be delivered to the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit for use on heavily traveled corridors. The contract has also an option for 95 additional buses over five years.

Together with buses, 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers will be installed.

"UTA has designated 11 of the initial buses to operate on the 5.3-mile Ogden Bus Rapid Transit line which will run from Ogden FrontRunner Station, through downtown Ogden, through the Weber State University campus to McKay-Dee Hospital. " "Of the 44 electric buses in the initial contract, thirteen will be delivered to Park City, Utah."

Gillig introduced its battery-electric buses in 2019, using powertrain and battery packs supplied by Cummins.

In the maximum configuration, the battery stores up to 444 kWh of energy (six individual modules).

"GILLIG electric buses are built on the company’s proven low floor platform. The buses feature Cummins powertrains and, with seating for 38, the 40-foot models are highly regarded for durability, safety and overall performance."

Gillig Vice President of Sales Bill Fay said: