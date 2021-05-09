Thomas Built Buses celebrates this month a milestone of 50 Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school buses delivered in North America. The 50th specifically was delivered in Virginia (Loudon County Public Schools).

As part of phase one of Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Initiative, Thomas Built Buses will deliver a total of 50 electric school buses in the state.

The company is delivering EVs also in other states, and earlier this year received the nation’s largest electric school bus order in Maryland (326 units).

More about the projects:

"In 2018, TBB and Proterra unveiled the high-performance Jouley electric school bus. Now, these 50 nationwide deployments represent the first Thomas Built, Proterra Powered battery-electric school buses to hit the roads as cities, towns, and school districts transition to all-electric school bus fleets. • In Virginia, TBB and Sonny Merryman Inc. were selected as the exclusive provider of 50 electric school buses to 15 public school districts for the first phase of Dominion Energy’s electric school bus program. The first of these buses, which represent the first battery-electric buses in Virginia, were delivered in November of 2020. • In Michigan, Ann Arbor and Roseville Public Schools are operating six Jouleys in partnership with DTE Energy. DTE Energy will also initiate a Vehicle to Grid (V2G) study to obtain data regarding the energy efficiency and environmental benefits of electric vehicles and develop programs that benefit the schools based vehicle capabilities. • In Massachusetts, the City of Beverly and Beverly Public Schools recently unveiled its first Jouley in partnership with Highland Electric Transportation, a solutions provider for electric school buses based in Hamilton, Mass. The bus will further participate in a V2G strategy deployed by Highland Electric Transportation and utility provider, National Grid. • In Alaska, Tok Transportation is operating the first battery-electric school bus in the state, a Jouley, in partnership with the Alaskan Energy Authority. • In Indiana, Monroe County Community Schools and Delphi Community Schools both recently received their first Thomas Built electric school buses."

The buses are powered by Proterra's EV tech, including 226 kWh battery packs (top configuration) that allow driving for up to 135 miles (217 km).

The partnership with Proterra is not accidental, as Thomas Built Buses is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America, and Daimler is a shareholder of Proterra since 2018.

Thomas Built Buses Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley specs: