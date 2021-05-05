Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a part of the NFI group, has unveiled its first battery-electric, zero-emission luxury coach for the North American market - the 45.6-foot (13.9 m) long J4500 CHARGE.

The EV technology is borrowed from NFI's New Flyer transit bus company. With a 544 kWh battery pack (XALT cells), it's expected that the range will be over 200 miles (320 km), but a lot depends on the usage. According to the specs, it's 163-233 miles (262-375 km) depending on usage.

With a passenger capacity of 56, the J4500 CHARGE is envisioned for the tour, charter and employee shuttle markets.

The 260 kW electric motor is supplied by Siemens and is considered enough to maintain a top speed of 72 mph (116 km/h).

Brent Maitland, MCI’s Vice President of Private Sector Sales and Marketing said:

“We successfully completed prototype testing of our J4500 CHARGE in 2018, and since then have continued rigorous field testing of MCI’s battery-electric performance to prove operation through virtually any condition. And, not only do our EVs include the industry’s best warranty at 30 months, they are supported by NFI’s field tech army – North America’s most extensive bus and coach service and support network – with 24/7 roadside assistance to support operators any time of day.”

Besides the J4500 CHARGE, MCI offers also D45 CRTe LE CHARGE model, which has a smaller battery that's 389 kWh and range of 117-167 miles (188-269 km).

MCI D45 CRTe LE CHARGE

MCI J4500 CHARGE specs: