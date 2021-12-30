UK-based EV startup Arrival has started proving ground trials of its all-electric Bus as scheduled.

Trials started at a local testing facility in the UK, where the vehicles will be going through rigorous validation and testing ahead of certification.

The Arrival Bus promises a new, improved public transportation for all users (drivers, passengers, engineers, cleaners, fleet owners) while at the same time reducing costs for operators, making the transition to EVs more economically viable.

Leveraging Arrival’s software ecosystem, the Bus enables full connectivity, digital customization, and deep access to vehicle behavior and data. The company says the vehicle can also be tailored to meet local cities’ needs thanks to its modular design that allows various configurations of length, range, battery, and passenger capacity.

“This is a key milestone for Arrival and we’re thrilled to have started proving ground trials, where the Bus is currently going through testing, ahead of EU certification and public road trials next year. We’ve seen a strong interest in the Bus this year, specifically from governments who are looking to upgrade their public transportation networks, in order to achieve their zero-emission pledges.” Franck Dessenis, Vice President of Bus Platform, Arrival

The start of proving ground trials for the Bus is the last in a number of milestones Arrival has successfully achieved in 2021. The company is now looking forward to bringing its vehicles to the market, beginning in 2022 with the Bus.

Following proving ground trials, Arrival will start public road trials with First Bus, one of the UK’s largest transport operators, in Q1 2022. As part of the trials, Arrival’s vehicles will operate on existing First Bus routes in the UK. The company is expected to begin production for the Bus in Q2 2022.

The first Arrival Bus prototype features three doors and flexible passenger seating capacity across the entire flat floor to enable greater accessibility and more usable standing space. The vehicle also has wraparound exterior and interior screens, adaptable lighting, a transparent roof, and a suite of digital features.

The Bus uses lightweight recyclable composite materials and in-house components shared with the Arrival Van and Car, with the company thus estimating it will be lighter than other battery-electric buses in the market today.