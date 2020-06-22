UK-based Arrival, which earlier this year got €100 million ($110 million) boost from Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation, revealed a new electric vehicle - the Arrival Bus.

It looks pretty futuristic, but it's not just a render. As you can see below, the company has already started tests of a beta prototype.

So far we thought that Arrival was focused solely on the commercial vehicles (including 10,000 vans ordered by the UPS), but it seems that buses might also be part of the equation.

"Designed with an exceptional passenger experience front of mind, the Arrival Bus is equipped with features that promote a positive perception of public transportation and create an environment evoking a sense of space, cleanliness and wellbeing in a world with a heightened awareness of hygiene and personal space."

Arrival, which currently has over 1,000 global employees located in offices across the USA, Germany, Netherlands, Israel, Russia and Luxembourg, said that by 2026 intends to deploy 1,000 Microfactories globally.

According to the press release, the low-footprint and low-CapEx Microfactories will be easily deployable to produce highly customized EVs locally, using "a unique assembly technology". Both, the commercial vehicles and buses to be assembled at those sites, and still remain "better priced even at low volumes" compared to conventional offerings.

"The Arrival Bus will be produced in local Microfactories which are designed to be capable of assembling all vehicles from Arrival's portfolio. These Microfactories support the creation of market-specific products and will regenerate regional economies through the use of local supply chains, retention of talent and payment of local taxes."

We guess that the company is working on simple, modular blocks, like LEGO. The modules will then be supplied to the network of Microfactories on order.

