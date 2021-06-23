Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), which is part of the NFI Group that consists also of New Flyer, announced the introduction of its first zero-emission, three-axle double-deck bus in North America.

The 45-foot ADL Enviro500EV CHARGE is equipped with a massive 648 kWh battery, but maintains high passenger capacity with up to 82 seats (53 on the upper deck).

"The Enviro500EV CHARGE includes all the usual benefits that come with Alexander Dennis’s double deck buses, including panoramic views and low floor entry. It also features several industry firsts including full independent front suspension for a smoother and more comfortable ride, as well as an integrated electric drive system tailored to the requirements of North American transit agencies."

The bus is powered by an electric portal axle with two hub motors (2x 125 kW), which means a total peak system output of 250 kW. Drive units are on the third axle to optimize weight distribution, while the batteries are integrated into the chassis and the rear of the vehicle.

For charging, the bus is equipped with CCS Combo 1 DC fast charging inlet, and optionally can get other solutions.

An important thing in the case of electric buses is a heat pump that efficiently provides both heating and cooling depending on the weather.

"Like all Alexander Dennis double deckers for North America, the 45-foot Enviro500EV CHARGE offers an amazing passenger experience with reclined seating, overhead reading lights and air vents, USB ports, and Wi-Fi and multimedia capability – but its main feature is the high passenger capacity with up to 82 seats, including 53 on the upper deck. A well-lit staircase with conveniently positioned handrails, wide entrance and wide exit doors, a 1-in-6 mobility ramp, unobstructed isles with sculpted handrails, mobility devices, and fully flat floor through to the rear seating ensure outstanding accessibility."

ADL reports that so far it has sold more than 18,000 double-deck buses globally, which makes the Enviro family the #1 among double-deckers.

As far as we know, a three-digit number of all-electric units were deployed or on order, mostly in Europe.