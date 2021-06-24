The BYD and Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) (part of NFI Group) partnership is one of the most successful in the electric bus segment in Europe. After reaching a milestone of 1,000 units delivered or on order in the UK in May 2021, through five years of partnership, BYD-ADL has just received an order for 195 single and double deck vehicles. It's the largest electric bus order in the UK.

The buses - 68 BYD ADL Enviro200EV single decks (including 21 compact 33-foot models) and 127 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decks - were ordered by RATP Dev London, one of Transport for London (TfL)’s principal bus operators. Deliveries will start this Summer.

It will be another important element of the electrification plan. TfL intends to go 100% electric by 2037.

"In London alone, over 400 BYD ADL electric buses have cumulatively covered over 20 million zero-emission miles, with close to another 300 vehicles on order including this latest intake for RATP Dev London. RATP Dev London will be the largest operator of electric buses in London by the beginning of 2022, with close to 25% of its London United and London Sovereign fleet fully electric." "[Buses] will be based at RATP Dev London’s Fulwell, Harrow and Shepherd’s Bush depots to serve routes in the west of the capital. The buses will join 36 existing BYD ADL single decks in service since 2018 and 29 BYD ADL double decks delivered last year. Feedback from RATP Dev London on these in-service vehicles has been very positive, with the double deck BYD ADL Enviro400EV in particular delivering exceptional reliability on 24-hour route operations."

BYD ADL Enviro400EV in the UK

The key to the BYD ADL partnership is the combination of BYD's batteries and drive units and ADL’s British-built bodies.

Catherine Chardon, Managing Director of RATP Dev London, said: