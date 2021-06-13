BYD announced a few days ago that the first shipment of 100 all-electric BYD Tang SUVs (announced in May) departed the Port of Shanghai on June 7 and should arrive at dealerships in Norway towards the end of summer.

This marks the beginning of a new chapter - "start of the European dream" - in which BYD intends to sell electric cars in Europe. Other Chine manufacturers are trying the same - NIO, Xpeng, Aiways, SAIC's MG.

BYD starts with Norway with a commitment to supply the first 1,500 cars by the end of 2021. The company partners with RSA, which is taking care of sales and service:

"BYD has partnered the foremost Scandinavian car distributor, RSA, to deliver sales, service back-up and parts distribution, drawing on its world-class expertise and proven track record in supporting many leading automotive brands in Norway via its extensive dealer network."

The cars for Norway are equipped with BYD's Blade Battery. A 86.4 kWh battery pack is expected to provide a WLTP range of 400 km (249 miles). At lower speeds, it might be a fifth more - the WLTP City rating is 528 km (328 miles), slightly above the NEDC 505 km (314 miles).

The price of this 7-seat SUV starts at 599,900 NOK (€59,308/$71,816) and it's already a well-equipped version.

It will be very interesting to see which of the Chinese EV manufacturers will succeed in Europe and whether they will also make the next step to enter the North American EV market.

BYD Europe Managing Director, Isbrand Ho said:

“Today is truly the start of the European dream for BYD and our passenger car ambitions. With the new BYD Tang, we have a fantastic new SUV for the Norwegian market and one we are confident will provide a springboard into markets across Europe. The BYD Tang is an SUV which combines Chinese heritage with the flair of European design – a creative expression of Wolfgang Egger’s design team, and a car which is more than a match for the current market players. The BYD Tang is an exceptionally well-equipped car for today’s family-orientated and climate-aware motorist.”

2021 BYD Tang (Norway) specs: