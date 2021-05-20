"BYD describes its new business in Norway as the ‘start of the European dream’ with respect to its passenger car ambitions."
By the way of celebrating the milestone of 1,000,000 plug-in cars produced cumulatively, BYD announced that the first 100 Tang all-electric SUVs were sent to Norway.
Norway is the first country from which BYD is starting its expansion in Europe, after several years of selling electric buses there.
Customer deliveries are expected in the third quarter of 2021. The plan for this year is to deliver 1,500 Tang in Norway. See more details about the European BYD Blade Battery-powered Tang here.
"With decarbonisation high on the political agenda in Europe, BYD’s entry into the passenger car market comes at an important time. The BYD Tang EV provides serious competition for the more established European brands, with its stylish design and new technologies providing a compelling proposition for new car buyers.
Central to its technology credentials is the new ultra-safe, space-saving Blade Battery, with performance figures including a class-leading range of up to 505km (NEDC) and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 4.6-seconds from its 86.4 kWh capacity."
Gallery: 2021 BYD Tang
Norway often receives new electric car models first - including the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and recently Hyundai Ioniq 5.
That is especially true also in the case of Chinese manufacturers like Xpeng and NIO.
2021 BYD Tang (Norway) specs:
- 505 km (314 miles) of NEDC range
- 86.4 kWh battery (Blade Battery - LFP; 166 Wh/kg)
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds
- top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)
- dual motor all-wheel drive
- system output 380 kW and 660 Nm
- AC charging up to 7 kW
- DC fast charging up to 110 kW (CCS Combo 2)
- weight: 2,295 kg (curb) and 2,820 kg (total)
- towing: up to 1,410 kg
