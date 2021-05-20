By the way of celebrating the milestone of 1,000,000 plug-in cars produced cumulatively, BYD announced that the first 100 Tang all-electric SUVs were sent to Norway.

Norway is the first country from which BYD is starting its expansion in Europe, after several years of selling electric buses there.

Customer deliveries are expected in the third quarter of 2021. The plan for this year is to deliver 1,500 Tang in Norway. See more details about the European BYD Blade Battery-powered Tang here.

"With decarbonisation high on the political agenda in Europe, BYD’s entry into the passenger car market comes at an important time. The BYD Tang EV provides serious competition for the more established European brands, with its stylish design and new technologies providing a compelling proposition for new car buyers. Central to its technology credentials is the new ultra-safe, space-saving Blade Battery, with performance figures including a class-leading range of up to 505km (NEDC) and acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 4.6-seconds from its 86.4 kWh capacity."

Norway often receives new electric car models first - including the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and recently Hyundai Ioniq 5.

That is especially true also in the case of Chinese manufacturers like Xpeng and NIO.

2021 BYD Tang (Norway) specs: