Kamaz is pushing forward the development of its next-generation articulated buses, including new diesel (Kamaz-6299) and a new all-electric version (Kamaz-6292).

Prototypes of both were recently presented ahead of the start of series production before the end of this year. The buses will be assembled at the plant of NEFAZ PTC, a subsidiary of Kamaz, in Bashkortostan.

So far, Kamaz was offering only standard 12m electric buses, and some 400 were deployed in Moscow since 2018. The Russian capital intends to electrify all its buses within about 10 years.

The 18m version - the first Russian electric articulated bus - has a substantially higher capacity than the standard version, and can take up to 135 passengers (48 seats). However, it's less than in the case of the next-generation conventional Kamaz-6299: 162 (including 44 seats).

As we can see in the video above, the new vehicle is ready for ultra-fast charging through a pantograph system (Panto up), which is a key solution to keep the buses charged during the day.

We must remember that those EVs have to withstand the demanding service also in winter, which might be pretty harsh in Russia.

As far as we know, Kamaz is using lithium-titanate batteries, ready for ultra-fast charging capabilities (in minutes) and a wide range of operating temperatures. Those batteries are heavier (not too high energy density), but do the job in any conditions. The disadvantage is smaller capacity and range - this is why there must be multiple 6-12 minute recharges on the route (using a roof charging system).

The one thing that always makes us happy is that the largest vehicles on the road are going to be fully electrified, while just 10-15 years ago people were saying that EVs are good only as low-speed golf carts.

New conventional model: