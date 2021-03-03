ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, part of the NFI Group and sister company to New Flyer, announced its first fully accessible, battery-electric low-floor bus, the Equess CHARGE, based on the Equess transit bus platform.

It's available in two lengths - 30-foot and 35-foot - and utilizes New Flyer EV tech. The main point of this bus is accessibility. It has a spacious 39” entrance door opening and can take up to 33 seated passengers and six wheelchair passengers.

With 437 kWh battery (supplied by XALT), it has a range up to about 230 miles (370 km) on a single charge. The electric motors are supplied by Siemens (ELFA 3 direct drive motor).

"Passengers on the battery-electric Equess CHARGE™ will experience a smooth ride and added benefits the Equess design offers. With no steps throughout the bus, a spacious 39” entrance door opening, and a superior entry ramp ratio for passengers with mobility assist devices, the Equess platform offers an enhanced level of accessibility. The Equess CHARGE™ features a carrying capacity of up to 33 seated passengers and six wheelchair passengers, all accomplished by optimized battery placement on the roof of the vehicle and in a rear compartment."

Currently there is only a single prototype of the 35-foot Equess CHARGE completed. The first production bus will soon undergo testing through the Federal Transit Administration’s Model Bus Testing Program in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after which production for distribution is expected to start in Q4 of 2021.