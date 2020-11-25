During the first nine months of 2020, more than 1,000 electric buses were registered in Western Europe and Solaris turns out to be the largest player now.

The Polish manufacturer (part of the CAF Group) reports 242 deliveries (the most of all manufacturers), capturing almost a quarter of the total volume.

Especially interesting is that the company has 96% share in its home market, 83% share in Italy and 43% in Germany, which is the biggest EV bus market in the European Union right now (followed by the Netherlands and Poland).

Even more interesting is that the company has received orders for 57 hydrogen vehicles, since the unveiling of the Urbino 12 hydrogen bus in June 2019. It's actually more than we would expect. The other front of electrification are trolleybuses (over 1,600 were sold cumulatively over many years).

Solaris Urbino 18 electric Solaris Urbino 15 LE electric

Since 2011, Solaris has sold more than 1,000 battery-electric buses (delivered or received orders). In the Q1-Q3 period, the share of BEVs increased to 43% from 39% in the corresponding period last year.