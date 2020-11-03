Xpeng achieved a strong sales result in October, delivering 3,040 electric cars in China, which is 229% more than a year ago and not that far from September's record.

The growth is associated with the introduction of the all-new P7 model, as the G3 seems to remain stable:

Xpeng P7: 2,104 (8,639 YTD, since June)

2,104 (8,639 YTD, since June) Xpeng G3: 936 (8,478 YTD)

With 17,117 sales YTD (up 64% year-over-year), Xpeng is at around half of NIO's volume, but clearly is moving up, even despite the MIC Tesla Model 3 taking the bulk of the high-end market.

We guess that soon sales in Europe might contribute noticeably to the Xpeng's results. The first batch of the G3 was sent to Norway in September. The potential is for at least a three-digit number of G3/P7 a month in Europe, maybe more if the brand will become more recognizable.