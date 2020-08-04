The Zetta's price is lower than current incentives in some European countries.
According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade (via federal news agency TASS), series production of the Russian electric city car - Zetta - will start by the end of 2020 (after a delay from Q1 2020).
This tiny EV, named after Zero Emission Terra Transport Asset, will be produced by the Russian Engineering and Manufacturing Company (REMC) start-up and offered from 450,000 rubles ($6,100/€5,190), which is quite affordable.
It's of course not a full-size car, but it seems that the Russian government is seeking ways to catch onto the EV revolution, which is not easy between the high-end Western models and massive scale of Chinese electrification. The production target for Zetta will be 15,000 units annually (two-thirds for export).
Aside from the battery imported from China, Zetta is - reportedly - a 99% localized product. It's a three-door, two-seater with a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph) and a range of up to 200 km (124 miles) using 10 kWh battery. It's front-wheel drive with two in-wheel hub motors (total of 72.4 kW peak).
Will Zetta will be a truly successful asset in the EV market in 2020 and beyond? Well, only the time will tell.
We wonder whether there will be a chance to buy Zetta and take full incentives in countries like Germany or France, which are much higher than the Zetta's price? It would be a truly free cash flow.