According to the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade (via federal news agency TASS), series production of the Russian electric city car - Zetta - will start by the end of 2020 (after a delay from Q1 2020).

This tiny EV, named after Zero Emission Terra Transport Asset, will be produced by the Russian Engineering and Manufacturing Company (REMC) start-up and offered from 450,000 rubles ($6,100/€5,190), which is quite affordable.

It's of course not a full-size car, but it seems that the Russian government is seeking ways to catch onto the EV revolution, which is not easy between the high-end Western models and massive scale of Chinese electrification. The production target for Zetta will be 15,000 units annually (two-thirds for export).

Aside from the battery imported from China, Zetta is - reportedly - a 99% localized product. It's a three-door, two-seater with a top speed of 120 km/h (75 mph) and a range of up to 200 km (124 miles) using 10 kWh battery. It's front-wheel drive with two in-wheel hub motors (total of 72.4 kW peak).

Will Zetta will be a truly successful asset in the EV market in 2020 and beyond? Well, only the time will tell.

We wonder whether there will be a chance to buy Zetta and take full incentives in countries like Germany or France, which are much higher than the Zetta's price? It would be a truly free cash flow.