Nebraska’s StarTran Celebrates Arrival Of Its First EV Bus

The StarTran Bus Service in Lincoln, Nebraska has ordered a total of 10 thirty-five-foot New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE electric buses and the first one was just delivered.

Each of those is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100-160 tons per year, compared to a traditional diesel bus.

New Flyer's electric buses are available in three lengths: 35, 40, and 60-foot and with several battery options, tailored to the needs of various routes.

For us it's great to see electrification progressing in new markets, although for now, it's still without federal support:

"The zero-emission bus purchase furthers the city’s commitment to sustainability through greenhouse gas reduction in public transit, and is comprised of two orders, both supported with Federal Transit Administration (“FTA”) Low or No-Emission funding. A $1.45 million federal grant in 2017 supported the city’s purchase of its first four electric buses, while a $2.6 million federal grant in 2019 supported the replacement of six older diesel buses with new electric models."

Mike Davis, Transit Manager with StarTran said: