Electric pickup trucks are a super hot segment these days with the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T, Atlis XT pickup, Ford F-150, Bollinger B1 and B2 and now even a Fisker pickup leading the charge. Let's check out some news highlights this past week in the world of electric trucks.

It was an exciting week in the world of electric trucks. InsideEVs posted on Bollinger revealing pricing for its pair of rugged electric off-roaders. Additionally, Musk called the Tesla truck the Tesla Cyber Truck and we take a look at what to expect from the Tesla truck.

And who can forget a few weeks when we revealed everything we know about the Tesla Truck, Rivian R1T and Atlis XT.

Let's check out some of this week's news highlights related to electric trucks.

Bollinger decided to cut the suspense around how much its vehicles are going to cost. What we did not expect was that the B1, its SUV, and the B2, its pickup truck, would have the exact same starting price. Both will require $125,000 for all each of them can offer. And that is pretty much being electric and extremely able on trails and other off-road situations.

We had the impression the pickup truck would be more expensive than the SUV. It is a much larger vehicle, at 207.5 inches long, while the B1 is 171.5 in long. The wheelbase is also much more prominent: 139 in against 118.8 in. Both EVs are 77.2 in wide, and 72.7 in high.

While the B1 has a 4,800 lb curb weight, the B2 weighs 5,000 lb.

The impressive thing about the pickup truck is that, with its liftgates open, it will be able to carry 19’4” long objects. The SUV also has liftgates, but for 16.4” objects only.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk seemed pumped up for the reveal of the Tesla pickup truck. He referred to it as the Cyber Truck on the call yesterday, which means Tesla could become CyberS3XY.

Here's the question and answer related to the CyberTruck from the call:

Q: Edison -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Hi. It's Edison [Phonetic] on for Emmanuel. Thanks for taking our questions. First, there's been a lot of activity in the industry about electric pickups lately. Just curious if you have any updates, anymore insights you can share on the one that you're about to put out later?

A: Elon R. Musk -- Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Yeah, we're not -- I think we've said enough about the Tesla Cyber Truck. We're not going to -- this is not the right forum for us to do product launches. But I think it would be -- I mean, my opinion, and this could be totally wrong. I could be totally out to lunch here, but I think the Tesla Cyber Truck is our best product ever. That's my opinion. Yeah. Yeah.

When it comes to the unveiling itself, we can only hope that it will be an epic display. Many argued that the Model Y reveal fell short of what's expected of Tesla and CEO Elon Musk. It was an awesome celebration of Tesla's history and successes, but it didn't really "sell" the Model Y, and it left many unanswered questions.

While we don't have an official date yet for the Tesla Pickup Truck reveal, we expect to get one soon if Tesla is going to follow through with Musk's tweet stating that it would happen in "November most likely." This was recently revisited by a tweet from a fan. Musk replied that the November plan hasn't changed.

Check out the video above for a solid recap of all the details, as well as what to expect.

The only true unknown is its appearance.

The pieces of the Rivian R1T truck puzzle are mostly all in place now, so let's have a look at what's known.

Outside of perhaps the Tesla Model Y and the Tesla truck, the Rivian pickup is perhaps the most anticipated upcoming electric vehicle.

When it was revealed back at the LA Auto Show in late 2018, Rivian burst onto the scene with its R1T. From stealth to mainstream happened literally overnight. Since then, we've learned more and more in regards to this slick electric pickup truck, so hit up this link for the major details on the R1T.

Atlis says its XT electric pickup truck is among the most capable trucks to ever be revealed. According to the automaker, the truck can be configured to go up to 500 miles on electric by selecting the largest battery pack.

In addition to the long range, the towing capacity is impressive at up to 35,000 pounds. The payload is listed at up to 5,000 pounds, which is equally high.

Atlis XT is considered a full-size truck and, unlike with the Rivian R1T, a 6.5 or 8-foot bed can be selected. Clearly then, this is a larger truck than Rivian's. Its 8-lug wheel design suggests it's a heavy-hauler too.