To some folks' delight and others' disappointment, InsideEVs has published a plethora of renders of the upcoming Tesla Pickup Truck. This is because just the idea of Tesla bringing a truck to market is generating a ton of excitement. Since no one has any idea what it might actually look like, we'll give just about any render a chance.

With that being said, it sure will be interesting when Tesla unveils the real deal. Then, we can go back and compare it to the long list of renderings to see how each stacks up.

When it comes to the unveiling itself, we can only hope that it will be an epic display. Many argued that the Model Y reveal fell short of what's expected of Tesla and CEO Elon Musk. It was an awesome celebration of Tesla's history and successes, but it didn't really "sell" the Model Y, and it left many unanswered questions.

While we don't have an official date yet for the Tesla Pickup Truck reveal, we expect to get one soon if Tesla is going to follow through with Musk's tweet stating that it would happen in "November most likely." This was recently revisited by a tweet from a fan. Musk replied that the November plan hasn't changed.

Check out the video above for a solid recap of all the details, as well as what to expect. Then, let us know what you think in the comment section below.

