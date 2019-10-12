BAE Systems, known in the bus industry for its hybrid propulsion systems already utilized in more than 10,000 vehicles, joins the EV revolution.

The company officially announced its next-generation electric propulsion system - Series-EV - for transit buses, which will add to the already fierce competition.

"The technology adds to the company's 20-plus years of experience developing and integrating electric-hybrid propulsion systems and accessories for transit buses. The Series-EV system builds on that core technology, but eliminates the need for a combustion engine to drive the bus. Instead, it uses electric motors, controls, and batteries to create a clean and emission-free mode of public transportation."

There are no details about the Series-EV system, although as in the case of other systems, there is probably a set of options to configure required power and battery capacity levels in particular applications.

"The Series-EV system uses fewer, lighter, and more compact components to make it easy to install and reduce the need for future maintenance. The system's light weight and reduced number of connections help to make the most of its power and paves the way for buses to travel longer distances on a single charge. As part of this unique design, it also allows operators to customize based on their propulsion or accessory power requirements. Larger buses would require more traction power and the addition of air conditioning on the bus would increase the accessory power needed."

Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems said: