Tata Motors is rapidly expanding its electric bus business in India and recently scored a contract for 300 vehicles for the Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL)!

Taking into consideration that the company already delivered over 200, which was good for over 60% market share, at 500 the company will be controlling more than 80% of the market.

Ordered buses are Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 Electric AC Bus, containing electrical traction components from the U.S. Germany and China.

"The company will supply Urban 9/9 Electric model of buses which will run in Ahmedabad’s BRTS corridor. These buses will be deployed under the OPEX model and Tata Motors will be setting up the required infrastructure including fast charging and support system as well." "The critical electrical traction components have been sourced from internationally known best-in-class suppliers in USA, Germany and China offering proven products. The buses have been tested and validated by Tata Motors across states including Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam and Maharashtra to establish performance in diverse terrains."

The only other all-electric buses sold in India seem to be BYD, but we didn't hear about moving forward after the initial 100+ sales.

It will be interesting to see whether India's domestic manufacturers will be able to not only defend from Chinese competitors but maybe even expand to other countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: