Gillig joins the EV bus scene with its new all-electric buses, powered by Cummins as a supplier of battery and powertrains.

The Gillig BEV bus is already available on sale in various versions and includes remote diagnostics and over-the-air connectivity, as well as a fairly big 444 kWh battery.

To succeed in the market, Gillig will now need to make use of its sales channels to beat the growing number of competitors, including BYD, Proterra and New Flyer.

"The zero-emission battery electric bus incorporates the Cummins electrified powertrain, which features remote diagnostics and over-the-air connectivity and is backed by Cummins’ unparalleled support network and service training programs. The bus initially incorporates the standard 444 kWh battery capacity (six packs) and supports charging interoperability via industry standards. Variants will include a 35’ version and opportunity charging."

Powered By Cummins

Derek Maunus, GILLIG President and CEO said:

“As the leading provider of American-built buses, GILLIG is excited to expand our portfolio by offering the market’s most comprehensive battery electric bus solution. This best-in-class bus is designed on our proven Low Floor platform, which offers the highest-quality, most reliable bus while retaining fleet commonality. With more than 200 years of combined experience, GILLIG and Cummins have a long history of collaborating to adopt new technologies and innovate power solutions for transit applications. This new offering is continued evidence of our commitment to do so.”

Julie Furber, Vice President-Electrified Power, Cummins said:

“Cummins is incredibly proud to bring a best-in-class fully electric bus solution to market with GILLIG. Our Battery Electric System is another example of Cummins unrelenting commitment to quality, dependable products. We’re deeply committed to understanding our customers and their unique needs and providing market-leading solutions that enable their success.”

