Might Tesla Buy Another Shuttered GM Factory?
So much free production capacity could equal a perfect purchase opportunity.
The recently announced transformation at General Motors, which will lead to shutting down several facilities in North America, opens a question of whether it could turn into a purchase opportunity for Tesla.
We assume that Model S, Model X and Model 3 will fulfill the production capacity of the Tesla Factory in Fremont (former NUMMI plant previously operated jointly by GM and Toyota). With the new models in the pipeline – Model Y, Semi, Pick-up and 2nd generation Roadster, Tesla will need more production space.
Tesla can expand the Gigafactory in Nevada, build an all-new facility – more suitable for modern, automated production – or maybe it already is expanding (some think that Lathrop facility will turn out to be a production site).
GM will end production at several sites next year, including Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit where the Chevrolet Volt was produced.
- Increasing capacity utilization – In the past four years, GM has refocused capital and resources to support the growth of its crossovers, SUVs and trucks, adding shifts and investing $6.6 billion in U.S. plants that have created or maintained 17,600 jobs. With changing customer preferences in the U.S. and in response to market-related volume declines in cars, future products will be allocated to fewer plants next year.Assembly plants that will be unallocated in 2019 include:
- Oshawa Assembly in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.
- Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit.
- Lordstown Assembly in Warren, Ohio.
- Propulsion plants that will be unallocated in 2019 include:
- Baltimore Operations in White Marsh, Maryland.
- Warren Transmission Operations in Warren, Michigan.
The NUMMI plant was purchased for about $42 million in 2010 and enabled the introduction of the Tesla Model S on the market two years later. The plant is big enough to handle the Model X and Model 3.
At the right price, Tesla could be tempted to buy some GM’s facilities. The question mark is that perhaps all these available facilities are too far from the Gigafactory that supplies batteries and other parts.
Separately, Michigan probably will lose some jobs because of GM’s move, so Tesla could set conditions that it will purchase the plant if the state will lift the ban for direct car sales.
Source: Electrek
29 Comments on "Might Tesla Buy Another Shuttered GM Factory?"
If Tesla were to buy a shuttered Detroit plant, that would go a long way to making them a replacement for one of the “big three”
They stand alone as “The Big T.”
Tesla should buy one of these facilities only if the State allows them to direct sell their products to customers.
If not, then let that dumbazz state deal with the Unemployment.
That’s not trolling. That’s a legitimately good point.
I hate speculations like this because GM would sell one of these plants for billions not the $42M Nummi went for because Toyota and GM didn’t want to be in that expensive location.
Supply and demand. GM has a supply of five, but how much demand is there? Tesla might be willing to buy one – is anyone else willing to buy anything? If not, GM’s choices are to just keep the property and do nothing but pay taxes on it, or sell it for however little Tesla wants to offer.
That’s a good point – none of the domestics are looking for more factories – Chrysler group already dumped their small and mid-sized sedan models, and Ford is going to do the same thing. Ford will need some of that factory space for more SUVs and trucks, but probably not all of it. Why would they be looking for more?
Rivian could use some more factory space before long, and they already have the Normal, Il, factory – the Michigan locations are closer.
Rivian is also setting up a direct-sale model, so they could try to leverage the same thing that Tesla could.
Who’s gonna pay billions nobody. Rivian bought the Mitsubishi plant in Illinois for 16 million and it was only used for about 20 years.
I would think GM would be more than happy to unload it. Plus I’m sure the states would be thrilled to give millions to get workers employed with the knowledge that it would take at least 4 years to have a thousand workers in the plant.
If the building that’s going up near GF1 is actually a warehouse and not a factory. They could buy one of these factories to build the TMY or Semi.
Elon should try Canada plant, as there are not many restrictions on Tesla in Canada and we Canadians love Tesla
Hopefully if Elon decides for Tesla to come to Canada, the Govt might even include some financial package. Worth a try
As a Canadian, I’d be cool with this.
Beats buying a freaking dilbit pipeline.
Doesn’t Tesla source a bunch of its Cobalt from Canada? I feel like I could see this happening.
Tesla doesn’t source cobalt. Panasonic buys NCA powder from Sumitomo Metal Mining. SMM mines the nickel and cobalt in the Philippines and makes the powders in Japan.
Pretty interesting idea. Plus BC plans to implement an ICE ban by 2040 or something like that.
“Separately, Michigan probably will lose some jobs because of GM’s move, so Tesla could set conditions that it will purchase the plant if the state will lift the ban for direct car sales.”
oh, ho-ho!! That would be super awesome! Get those politicians where it hurts!!
There’s more Democrats running the state now so I think the ban will be lifted anyway.
Can it really buy another factory while building a brand-new one in China?
Anyways I think it’s more likely that a Chinese company like GAC buys one of these.
Exactly. I could see them doing a design site with some of the layed off manufacturing and design tallent, but Michigan is not a good location. NUMMI was close and cheap when tesla needed money. They need a factory and tooling in China next, and perhaps assembly in Europe. They don’t need the headaches of a gm factory.
What are the headaches of a GM factory?
Well first you have presumed the facilities are for sale, which they are not. But presuming they may be at some point, nothing in MI since MI bans Tesla, so to heck wit them. Maybe the East coast as plenty of demand and Tesla has little there. Also Musk has complained it takes too long to get product to the East. So maybe the assembly plant in OH.
The best deal probably could be gotten in Canada, with a government desperate to get something in there, and it was a truck, suv, facility, and GM would probably be happy to get rid of it.
Trump’s insistence that GM put something else back in for things they take out, is merely bluster, since it won’t happen, but he can punish GM, in the meantime, just by nasty tweeting them to death, which seems to be his main method of negotiating to get what he wants.
God, I miss having a real President.
Regarding the headline, Tesla actually bought the NUMMI factory from Toyota (only Toyota).
Toyota took GM’s share of the NUMMI factory as GM was going into bankruptcy.
So if Tesla buys one of GM’s shuttered factories next year, it will be the first factory that they have bought from GM. This seems unlikely though.
👍🏻
I love when people have their facts straight.
CNN taking about the EV subsidies being taken away by trump
How exactly would he propose to do that, legally?
Trump never lets legal arguments stop him from saying some BS. I don’t think he could pass the citizenship test that immigrants need to pass to become citizens.
How’s he going to do that? He needs the House to change tax law. He just lost the House.
People will increasingly thumb their noses at him as he blusters and whines.
President Low-T is going to have a rough next two years.
If Tesla thinks they have issues with the UAW now, just wait until they try to manufacture in Michigan or Ohio.
Please let them buy Hamtramck, it would be fitting for the birthplace of the Volt to produce EVs.