Mercedes Teases Rear Of EQC Electric Crossover
Mercedes-Benz EQC shows us its rear
Or, another day, another new teaser.
We already laid eyes on part of the front of the electric SUV, so now Mercedes-Benz presents the rear of its soon-to-be-revealed EQC.
With just several days left until the unveiling on September 4, we should soon catch a side teaser too, don’t you think? Hope you enjoy being teased.
The design of the rear seems to be clean and aerodynamic with a rear light spread across the full width. Check it out in the brief video posted below.
Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:
- 70 kWh battery
- up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)
- dual-motor, all-wheel drive
- 300 kW of peak power
Mercedes-Benz is flipping the switch | Rear Detail
Mercedes-Benz is flipping the switch: On September 4th, we will present our first all-electric Mercedes-Benz model of our new EQ brand. Here's a design detail of the rear. #switchtoEQMore about EQ here: mb4.me/MercedesBenz_EQ
Posted by Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday, August 28, 2018
