Mercedes Teases Rear Of EQC Electric Crossover

BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz EQC shows us its rear

Or, another day, another new teaser.

We already laid eyes on part of the front of the electric SUV, so now Mercedes-Benz presents the rear of its soon-to-be-revealed EQC.

With just several days left until the unveiling on September 4, we should soon catch a side teaser too, don’t you think? Hope you enjoy being teased.

The design of the rear seems to be clean and aerodynamic with a rear light spread across the full width. Check it out in the brief video posted below.

Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:

  • 70 kWh battery
  • up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)
  • dual-motor, all-wheel drive
  • 300 kW of peak power

Mercedes-Benz is flipping the switch | Rear Detail

Mercedes-Benz is flipping the switch: On September 4th, we will present our first all-electric Mercedes-Benz model of our new EQ brand. Here's a design detail of the rear. #switchtoEQMore about EQ here: mb4.me/MercedesBenz_EQ

Posted by Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday, August 28, 2018

