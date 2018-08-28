Mercedes Teases Rear Of EQC Electric Crossover

31 M BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz EQC shows us its rear

Or, another day, another new teaser.

We already laid eyes on part of the front of the electric SUV, so now Mercedes-Benz presents the rear of its soon-to-be-revealed EQC.

With just several days left until the unveiling on September 4, we should soon catch a side teaser too, don’t you think? Hope you enjoy being teased.

The design of the rear seems to be clean and aerodynamic with a rear light spread across the full width. Check it out in the brief video posted below.

Mercedes-Benz EQC concept:

70 kWh battery

up to 310 miles (500 km) of range (optimistic)

dual-motor, all-wheel drive

300 kW of peak power