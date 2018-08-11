Mercedes Teases EQC Again: “Mystic Front” Video

50 M BY MARK KANE

Mercedes-Benz teases the front of the EQC

The latest teaser of Mercedes-Benz EQC enables us to make first comparisons to the concept model, unveiled back in 2016.

As it turns out, the production version is quite similar. There is, of course, less decorative lights, ordinary rearview mirrors instead of cameras and the interior is now more robust than the fancy concept, but overall Mercedes has not swayed a lot from the concept.

Here you can see the comparison between the Mercedes-Benz EQC and 2016 EQ concept:

Mercedes-Benz EQC

4 photos

Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept: